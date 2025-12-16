Christmas 2025: Picard log takes cues from Dubai’s viral pistachio chocolate bar

As the countdown to Christmas 2025 begins, Picard is already giving dessert tables something new to talk about. The frozen food specialist has brought a Yule log inspired by Dubai’s viral pistachio chocolate bar, a sweet that has flooded social feeds for its molten centre and crisp finish. The idea was simple. Take a trend that people recognize instantly, translate it into a festive format, and make it easy to serve. The result is a log built around chocolate, pistachio and crunch, designed for sharing and aimed squarely at holiday meals where convenience still needs to feel special. Picard’s new Christmas log draws inspiration from Dubai’s viral pistachio chocolate bar trend.(Unsplash)

A Dubai trend, reworked for the holidays

Dubai’s pistachio bar has become a full-blown online obsession. It has a thick chocolate shell with a soft interior and a crack when you bite in. Picard borrows those codes and reshapes them into a Christmas dessert that looks more like a giant tablet than a traditional rolled log.

The brand describes a layered structure that leans into contrast. There is a smooth chocolate mousse, a generous pistachio cream, an “angel hair” crunch and an added pistachio crunch, all set on a pistachio biscuit base. It is built like a modern entremets, with clear layers and a deliberate balance between melting and crisp textures.

How is it served?

The log is sold across Picard stores during the festive season, positioned as a ready-to-serve dessert that still feels considered. The price is set at €28.99 (roughly $34), placing it firmly in the premium supermarket category without drifting into patisserie territory.

For best results, Picard recommends taking the log out ahead of time and letting it come gently back to temperature. A warm knife helps with clean slicing. Cutting off the ends first keeps the rest of the portions neat. A chilled serving plate stabilizes the base and sharpens presentation.

The texture is rich but paced. Chocolate gives depth. Pistachio brings roundness. The crunch breaks things up before it becomes heavy.

Pistachio’s moment is not slowing down

Pistachio has quietly become one of the most visible flavors in desserts right now. Its color pops. Its flavor lingers and paired with dark chocolate, it rarely misses. This Yule log feels like a natural extension of that movement.

The addition of “angel hair” adds another layer of reference. The fine, golden threads, common in Levantine desserts, introduce lightness and snap. Here, they are sandwiched between the creaminess and the chocolate, giving the log rhythm rather than uniform softness.

For drinks, the pairing stays simple. Mild coffee, toasted tea or even a chilled Muscat works. A few sharp fruits on the side help reset the palate.

One note of caution: pistachio runs through every layer. Guests with nut sensitivities will need an alternative.

Designed for those who want impact without hours in the kitchen, Picard’s Dubai-style log leans on a proven combination. Chocolate. Pistachio. Crunch. On a white tablecloth, it does the rest.

