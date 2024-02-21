Winter is almost on the way to end for this year, and with the last bit of winter season left, now is the time to savour dishes that we can enjoy in winter to keep our bodies warm. Imagine a fireside chat with friends and family with the hills of Himachal Pradesh painting a silhouette against a sky pinned with stars. Of course, you need a traditional dish from Himachal Pradesh to match the effect and hence, we have the best one up our sleeve. Siddu – a much-loved dish all the way from Himachal Pradesh– is a traditional bun with lentil stuffing consumed by the locals of Himachal Pradesh to keep themselves warm during the winter season. We have curated a fun and easy way of preparing Siddu at home. From the hills of Himachal Pradesh: Learn how to make Siddu at home(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1½ cups whole wheat flour

1 tsp instant dry yeast

Salt to taste

½ cup split skinless green gram (dhuli urad dal), soaked for 30 minutes and drained

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

¾ tsp turmeric powder

¼ cup chopped fresh coriander leaves

Tomato chutney for serving

Ghee for serving

Method:

In a bowl, take whole wheat flour and add instant dry yeast, salt and mix everything together. Then add water and knead into a soft dough and cover with a muslin cloth. Keep the dough aside for twenty minutes. To make the stuffing, grind urad dal to a coarse mix and add asafoetida, coriander powder, roasted cumin powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, salt and coriander. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll them into balls. Then make a cavity in the middle, add the stuffing and seal the cavity by gathering the edges. In a steamer, heat water and steam the Siddu for about fifteen minutes. Serve the Siddu hot with tomato chutney and ghee.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)