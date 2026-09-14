Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for Konkani patoli made with rice flour, jaggery and coconut
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: While modaks are the traditional sweet offered to Lord Ganesha, this Konkani delicacy holds a special place in certain regions.
Ganesh Chaturthi may be synonymous with modaks, especially in many parts of North India, but the festive spread varies beautifully from one region to another. Across India, devotees prepare and offer a variety of traditional delicacies to Lord Ganesha, each reflecting the local flavours and culinary heritage of the region.
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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared the recipe for Patoli, a traditional Konkani delicacy that holds a special place in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In an Instagram video shared on September 14, the chef describes the dish as, “Made with rice flour, coconut and jaggery, patoli is traditionally steamed in turmeric leaves, which lend the sweet a distinctive flavour and aroma. A traditional favourite offered as bhog to Bappa, this delicacy is an integral part of the festive culinary traditions of the Konkan region.”
Check out the full recipe below:
Ingredients
- 1 cup basmati rice flour
- 2 tsp ghee, plus extra for greasing
- ½ tsp poppy seeds (khas khas)
- 1 cup freshly scraped coconut
- 1 cup chopped jaggery
- ½ tsp green cardamom powder
- A pinch of nutmeg powder
- Turmeric leaves, as required
Method
- Heat two teaspoons of ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the poppy seeds and sauté briefly.
- Add the freshly scraped coconut and sauté for about a minute until lightly fragrant.
- Add the chopped jaggery, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder. Cook over low heat, stirring continuously, until the jaggery melts and the mixture comes together.
- Transfer the coconut-jaggery mixture to a plate and set aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, place the basmati rice flour in a bowl. Gradually add ¾ cup water, stirring continuously, to make a smooth, lump-free batter.
- Wash and pat the turmeric leaves dry. Cut them into approximately three-inch pieces and lightly grease each leaf with ghee.
- Spread a thin, even layer of the rice flour batter over each greased turmeric leaf.
- Place a portion of the cooled coconut-jaggery filling on one side of the rice flour layer, then gently fold the other side of the leaf over it to enclose the filling.
- Heat sufficient water in a steamer and bring it to a steady boil. Arrange the prepared patolis in the steamer basket, ensuring they are not overcrowded.
- Cover and steam for eight to 10 minutes, or until the rice flour layer is cooked through and turns firm.
- Carefully remove the patolis from the steamer and allow them to cool slightly before serving. Peel away the turmeric leaf and enjoy warm.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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