If you want to step into Mughal splendor with a taste of history, a plate of Shahi Tukda should be enough to satisfy your sweet tooth and though the art of making a Shahi Tukda is a culinary masterpiece, you can make a perfect Shahi Tukda at home this festive season to experience regal delight. Wonder how? Well, we got you sorted with a recipe to savour the richness of a dessert fit for kings. How to make perfect shahi tukda at home? Check this recipe for regal delight (Photo by The Westin Mumbai Garden City)

Shahi Tukda, also known as Double Ka Meetha, is a bread pudding that features slices of bread which are fried until golden and then soaked in a fragrant, sweet saffron-infused milk syrup, further garnished with slivers of almonds, pistachios and sometimes even edible silver leaf. Its luscious, creamy texture and the melding of sweet and aromatic spices make it a beloved treat at festive occasions and a delightful glimpse into the opulent culinary traditions of India so, indulge in decadence from royal kitchens to your plate and follow the recipe below to know how to whip up Shahi Tukda, the classic Indian dessert which you can't resist making -

Ingredients:

6 slices of bread

1 cup milk

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

1/4 cup cashews, chopped

1/4 cup almonds, chopped

1/4 cup raisins

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

Silver vark (edible silver foil), for garnish (optional)

Method:

1. Trim the edges of the bread slices and cut them into smaller pieces or quarters.

2. Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat. Fry the bread pieces until they turn golden brown and crisp. Remove them from the pan and set them aside on a paper towel to drain excess ghee.

3. In the same pan, add cashews, almonds and raisins. Sauté them until they are golden. Remove and set aside.

4. In another pan, bring the milk to a boil. Reduce the heat and add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Mix well and let it simmer for a few minutes until the sugar dissolves and the milk thickens slightly.

5. Add the fried bread pieces to the milk mixture. Gently mix to ensure the bread is coated with the milk.

6. Allow the bread to soak in the milk for about 10-15 minutes, letting it absorb the flavours.

7. Serve the Double Ka Meetha warm, garnished with fried nuts and silver vark.

(Recipe: Chef Amandeep Singh, Executive Sous Chef)