Khichdi for the soul: Immerse in warmth and health benefits of Khichdi this winter with 2 delicious recipes

Khichdi transcends generations and regions as a hearty dish which revitalizes and restores both body and soul. Each bowl is a tribute to time-tested local flavours and nourishing ingredients. Khichdi is more than just food; it's a festival of flavours. “Its detoxifying and digestive benefits are perfect for renewal during winter months. Its Ayurvedic properties help restore balance and harmony after the festive indulgence of Lohri and Makar Sankranti,” avers GP - Dr Ramesh Subramanian. Khichdi is a comfort food known for its many health benefits.

Khichdi is also a comfort food as its soft texture and warmth have a warming effect on the body. It is made using ingredients like rice, dal and sometimes turmeric, ginger, and ghee, which generate energy in the body and help boost immunity. It helps prevent seasonal illnesses. This nutrient-dense meal is easy on the gut. It is usually served with pickles, chaas and papads.

Amreen Sheikh, Head Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, throws light on the nutritional benefits of khichdi’s ingredients:

Benefits of the ingredients in khichdi

• Rice rich in carbohydrates provides adequate energy.

• Pulses like moong dal is high in protein and fiber, which helps in muscle repair and digestion.

• Ghee contains healthy fats that provide warmth and helps in nutrient absorption.

• Turmeric contains curcumin that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound, boosts immunity and reduces inflammation.

• Ginger is rich in gingerol, helps improve digestion, fights infections, and provides warmth.

• If veggies are added, it will further add to the fibre content which is good for digestion.

• Adding spices like pepper and cumin helps to improve metabolism, has anti-inflammatory properties and helps in nutrient absorption.

Sabudana or sago is gluten-free, boosts energy, improves digestion and keeps blood pressure in check.

Basically, khichdi is a nutrient-packed dish that aligns well with the body’s needs in winter, offering warmth, energy, and immunity support.

The variety of khichdi spans the length and breadth of our country:

Gujarati khichdi is the original one, consisting of a delicious blend of soft rice, lentils, and dollops of ghee with its partner yoghurt-based kadhi, bursting with subtle spice.

Venn Pongal (savoury) and Shakkarai Pongal (sweet) belong to Tamil Nadu and are the staples of the Pongal festival. With a tempering of whole black peppercorns, ginger and cumin seeds, along with cashew nuts and raisins, in a generous pour of clarified butter to cooked rice and moong dal, savoury pongal also offers the goodness of curry leaves. It is eaten with sambar and papadams. Sweet Pongal comes with the benefits of jaggery and lentils.

Meetha khechudi from Odisha, made of rice, lentils, whole spices and sugar, is paired with dalma – a preparation of mixed vegetables and lentils.

Bisi bele baath from Karnataka consists of spice blend masala in rice, lentils, and plenty of local vegetables, usually eaten with papads and fryums. Anna is another one-dish meal from this state.

Keema khichdi from Andhra Pradesh consists of rice and lentils, minced meat and is loaded with local spices. Served with salan as a side dish, it tastes almost like biryani.

Sabudana (sago) khichdi is the signature comfort dish of Maharashtra. It is a healthy meal featuring crushed peanuts, chillies, ginger and coriander leaves.

Rajasthan has it bajra khichdi served with garlic chutney and yoghurt.

West Bengal’s khichuri incorporates tomatoes, potatoes and peas and is mostly consumed as a light dinner.

Mong khetchir from Kashmir is known to have the addition of aromatic flavour of hing and rich Kashmiri spices.

Garhwal khichdi from Uttarakhand integrates rice, black urad dal and sesame seeds.

Don’t miss Amla Kichdi of Uttar Pradesh. Gooseberry provides immunity and antioxidants of vitamin C, turmeric and spices.

Himachal Pradesh has its own Balae Khichdi, which is made with black chana and buttermilk.

Aloha on the Ganges in Rishikesh offers khichdis ranging from the rich Balae Khichdi from Himachal to the aromatic Anna Khichdi from Karnataka. Every variety is slow-cooked with locally sourced ingredients, preserving its healthful properties.

Khichdi recipes

1. Himachal Pradesh's Balae Khichdi

Recipes by Chef Sumit Kumar, Corporate Chef, Leisure Hotels Group

Ingredients

1. Rice – 1 Cup

2. Kala Chana – 2/3 Cup

3. Onion – 1 Large

4. Butter Milk – 3 Cups

5. Coriander Seeds – 2 tsp

6. Cumin Seeds – 3/4 tsp

7. Fenugreek Seeds – 1/3 tsp

8. Red Chilli Powder – 1/2 tsp

9. Turmeric Powder – 1/4 tsp

10. Ghee – 2 tsp

11. Salt to Taste

Method

Soaking the Chana

1. Wash and soak the chana in 2 cups water for at least 8 hours.

2. Drain the water and set aside the soaked chana.

Preparing the Rice

1. Wash and soak the rice in water for 15 minutes.

2. Drain the water and set aside the soaked rice.

Preparing the Masala

1. Dry roast the coriander, cumin, and fenugreek seeds till they just start to change colour. Set aside to cool.

2. Grind together the coriander, cumin, and fenugreek in a fine powder.

Method to Make Balae

1. Peel and thinly slice the onion.

2. In a heavy-bottomed vessel, heat the ghee.

3. Add the thinly sliced onions and 1/4 tsp salt.

4. Fry till the onion turns light brown

5. Add the masala powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric

6. Add the drained rice and saute for 5 minutes.

7. Add the drained kala chana and mix well.

8. Add the buttermilk and 2/3 tsp salt.

9. Over medium flame, cook covered while mixing occasionally till the rice and chana are cooked or put both the ingredients in pressure cook for 4 whistles.

10. Season with salt, if required.

12. Mix well.

13. Serve Balaee hot with a generous dollop of ghee.

2. Karnataka Khichdi Anna

By Chef Sumit Kumar, Corporate Chef, Leisure Hotels Group

Ingredients

• 2 teaspoons of cooking oil

• 1 tsp mustard seeds

• 0.5 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 tsp urad dal

• 1 tsp chana dal

• 1 sprig of curry leaves

• 4-5 green chillies -, chopped

• turmeric powder

• 1 medium tomato - finely chopped

• 2 medium onions - finely chopped

• 1 large carrot - finely chopped

• 2 medium potatoes - finely chopped

• 8-10 beans - finely chopped

• 0.75 cup rice

• 0.5 cup moong dal

• 1.75 cups water or as required

• salt - to taste

• handful of freshly grated coconut - plus some more for garnishing

• juice of 1 lemon

• fresh coriander leaves - finely chopped

Instructions

1. Heat a small pan and dry roast the rice and moong dal separately until they become aromatic. Ensure they do not turn brown. Transfer them to a bowl, wash thoroughly, drain it, and set aside.

3. In a pressure cooker, heat 2 teaspoons of oil. Once it is hot, add mustard and cumin seeds and let them splutter. Next, add urad dal and chana dal, and let them turn light brown. Then, add green chillies, curry leaves, and turmeric. Let the colour of the green chillies change slightly.

4. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn light brown. Then, add the chopped tomatoes and sauté until they become soft but not mushy.

5. Introduce the other finely chopped vegetables. Mix well, add rice and dal. Add water, salt to taste, some freshly grated coconut, and lemon juice. Mix thoroughly. Close the lid of the pressure cooker with the whistle and cook for up to 2 whistles.

6. Fluff up the cooked ingredients gently without breaking the rice or lentils. Serve hot with more coconut, chopped coriander leaves, and lemon juice (optional).