Let’s merge healthy and tasty with melon smoothie. Check out recipe here

The summer is here. And so is the scorching heat and the dehydration. The body sweats in the heat and ends up losing a lot of water. And this is exactly why we need to keep replacing the lost water with fluids in order to keep the body hydrated and healthy. Since summer brings with itself a range of fruits and vegetables which are absolutely loved by everyone, replacing the lost sweat with juices and smoothies are not much of a dilemma.

Summer and smoothies go hand in hand. Smoothies are beverages made of fruits and vegetables of choice. They are healthy, they encourage consumption of fruits and vegetables and most importantly, are loaded with nutrients - fats, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals and fibres. They also help in managing food cravings by being a meal replacement.

Muskmelon is one of the most loved fruits of summer. On Wednesday, Chef Kunal Kapur brushed our midweek afternoon blues away with a super easy and effective recipe of muskmelon smoothie which can be easily made at home. Take a look:

Ingredients:

Musk Melon, chopped – 1cup

Milk – 1cup

Honey – 1½ tbsp

Celery, chopped – 1 tbsp

Ginger, chopped – ¼ tsp

Nutmeg Powder – a pinch

Black Pepper powder – a pinch

Vanilla Extract – few drops

Coconut Water – ¾ cup

Method:

Take a mixer blender and add all the ingredients to it. Blend it all together into a fine smoothie. Serve it with a slice of musk melon with the glass of smoothie.

Health benefits:

Muskmelon is loaded with health benefits. These fruits help in boosting the digestive system and the overall immunity of the body. They also help in promoting hair growth and making the skin glow and stay young. Muskmelons also help in regulating the blood pressure and supporting eye health by improving the vision. Having a muskmelon on a daily basis helps in combating stress as well.

