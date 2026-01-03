London doctor shares easy recipe to prepare creatine gummies at home: Each packed with 3g of creatine

Creatine is a natural source of energy that helps skeletal muscles contract. According to the Cleveland Clinic, half of the body's supply of creatine (1-2g per day) is met by protein-rich foods in the diet, such as red meat, seafood, and animal milk. The rest is produced naturally by the liver, kidneys and pancreas. Not all creatine gummies available commercially actually contain creatine, warns Dr Aujla. (Pexel)

When the body does not meet its requirement of creatine, people can take supplements such as powders, capsules, tablets, energy bars, and more. Creatine gummies are one such supplement.

However, not all of the creatine gummies available in the market actually contain the compound, warned Dr Rupy Aujla, a London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine. Taking to Instagram on 17 November 2025, he shared an easy recipe to prepare gummies with three grams of creatine in each at home, with only five ingredients.

“If you don’t like the taste of creatine powder in your drinks, homemade gummies are an easy way to increase your intake,” he noted in the caption.

Ingredients for creatine gummies:

125ml juice

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp agar agar powder (1 pouch)

30g creatine powder (for apple cinnamon gummies, add 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon)

Method of preparation:

In a small saucepan, whisk together the juice, maple syrup, cinnamon (if using), and agar agar powder. Once combined, put the whisk down and grab a flat-bottomed spatula to avoid bubbly jellies. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer for one minute to fully activate the agar agar. Remove from heat and let cool for about one minute, then whisk in the creatine. Scrape the mixture into silicone moulds. Leave at room temperature to set, for about 20–30 minutes.

