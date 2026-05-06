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    Low-Calorie 4-Ingredient Sunflower Seed Pudding with Natural Sweeteners For a Cooling Summer Dessert

    Sunflower seed pudding is a simple dessert made with seeds, milk, and natural sweeteners, offering a light, nutritious, and cooling option for summer meals.

    Updated on: May 06, 2026 12:15 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A creamy dessert can be made without heavy ingredients by using nutrient-rich seeds. Low-calorie 4-ingredient sunflower seed pudding is a modern, healthy dessert that uses basic ingredients to create a smooth, refreshing dish suitable for summer.

    4 Ingredient Sunflower Seed Pudding (Freepik)
    4 Ingredient Sunflower Seed Pudding (Freepik)

    Sunflower seeds have been used in many cuisines as a nutritious ingredient due to their healthy fats and plant-based protein">healthy fats and plant-based protein. This pudding blends soaked sunflower seeds with milk and natural sweeteners to create a smooth consistency. The preparation is simple and does not require cooking, making it a quick summer dessert option.

    Sunflower seeds pudding is different from chia pudding, Greek yogurt pudding, or avocado mousse. Chia pudding relies on soaking seeds to achieve a gel texture; Greek yogurt pudding is dairy-based and thicker; and avocado mousse has a rich consistency. Sunflower seed pudding stands out for its smooth, creamy texture, made without heavy ingredients.

    Sunflower seed pudding supports weight loss">supports weight loss due to its balanced fat and protein content, which helps maintain steady energy levels. Using natural sweeteners like dates or honey keeps the dessert lighter than refined sugar options.

    The seeds provide vitamin E and essential nutrients">vitamin E and essential nutrients, while the light texture makes them suitable for summer. This healthy sunflower seed pudding offers a refreshing taste and works well as a simple, nutritious dessert for daily routines.

    How Sunflower Seed Pudding Compares with Other Healthy Desserts

    Feature

    Sunflower Seed Pudding

    Chia Pudding

    Greek Yogurt Pudding

    Avocado Chocolate Mousse

    Main Ingredient

    Sunflower seeds

    Chia seeds

    Greek yogurt

    Avocado

    Texture

    Smooth and creamy

    Gel-like and slightly grainy

    Thick and creamy

    Rich and dense

    Protein Content

    Moderate plant protein

    Moderate

    High (dairy protein)

    Low to moderate

    Fat Content

    Healthy fats from seeds

    Low fat

    Moderate

    Higher due to avocado

    Sweetening Options

    Dates or honey

    Honey or fruits

    Honey or fruit puree

    Natural sweeteners

    Cooking Required

    No cooking

    No cooking

    No cooking

    No cooking

    Calorie Level

    Low to moderate

    Low

    Moderate

    Higher

    Digestibility

    Easy to digest

    Easy to digest

    Moderate (dairy-based)

    Moderate

    Quick Recipe Overview

    • Prep Time: 10 minutes
    • Cook Time: No cooking required
    • Servings: 2 servings
    • Calories: 120–150 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and smooth
    • Nutrition: Rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, and plant protein
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Sunflower Seed Pudding with Smooth Texture and Light Summer Taste

    This sunflower seed pudding has a creamy and smooth texture with a mild nutty flavour. The consistency feels light and refreshing, making it suitable for summer desserts. It blends easily and sets quickly without cooking, making it a convenient and nutritious option.

    Ingredients

    • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds (soaked for 4–5 hours)
    • 1 cup almond milk or regular milk
    • 2–3 soft dates or 1 tablespoon honey
    • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Drain the soaked sunflower seeds and transfer them to a blender. Add milk and blend until smooth and creamy, with no grainy texture.
    2. Add dates or honey, along with vanilla extract, then blend again to evenly combine everything. Adjust sweetness as needed.
    3. Pour the mixture into serving bowls or glasses and refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours to allow it to set slightly.
    4. Once chilled, the pudding will develop a thicker and creamier consistency. Serve it cold as a refreshing and light summer dessert.

    Tips to Get the Best Texture and Taste

    Soak Seeds Properly

    Soaking sunflower seeds helps soften them for smooth blending. It also improves texture and makes the pudding easier to digest.

    Blend Until Completely Smooth

    Blending thoroughly ensures a creamy consistency without graininess. Take time to achieve a silky texture for better results.

    Adjust Liquid for Consistency

    Adding more milk makes the pudding lighter and softer. Reducing liquid helps achieve a thicker and richer texture.

    Use Natural Sweeteners Carefully

    Dates or honey provide gentle sweetness without overpowering flavour. Adjust quantity based on preference for balanced taste.

    Chill Before Serving

    Refrigeration helps the pudding set and improves texture. Serving it cold enhances its refreshing summer feel.

    Add Flavour Variations

    Vanilla, cardamom, or cocoa can enhance the taste naturally. These additions keep the dessert interesting without extra heaviness.

    Nutritional Value of Sunflower Seed Pudding

    This pudding provides a balanced mix of healthy fats, plant protein, and essential nutrients. According to USDA">USDA, sunflower seeds are naturally rich in vitamin E, while milk or plant-based alternatives add additional nutrition, making it a light yet nourishing dessert for summer.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    140 calories

    Protein

    5 g

    Carbohydrates

    12 g

    Fat

    8 g

    Fibre

    2 g

    Vitamin E

    High

    Ingredient Contribution to Nutrition

    Each ingredient in sunflower seed pudding plays an important role in its nutritional value. The seeds offer healthy fats and protein, while natural sweeteners and milk help maintain balance and enhance taste.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Sunflower Seeds

    Provide healthy fats, vitamin E, and plant protein

    Milk / Almond Milk

    Adds calcium and improves texture

    Dates / Honey

    Natural sweetness with added nutrients

    Vanilla Extract

    Enhances flavour naturally

    FAQs

    Is sunflower seed pudding good for weight loss?

    Sunflower seed pudding can support weight loss due to its balanced fats and protein content. It helps maintain steady energy levels and reduces frequent hunger cravings.

    Can sunflower seed pudding be made vegan?

    Sunflower seed pudding can be made vegan by using almond milk or any plant-based milk. It keeps the recipe light and suitable for different dietary preferences.

    How long should sunflower seed pudding be chilled?

    Sunflower seed pudding should be chilled for at least 1–2 hours for better texture. Chilling helps it thicken and improves the overall taste experience.

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