A creamy dessert can be made without heavy ingredients by using nutrient-rich seeds. Low-calorie 4-ingredient sunflower seed pudding is a modern, healthy dessert that uses basic ingredients to create a smooth, refreshing dish suitable for summer. 4 Ingredient Sunflower Seed Pudding (Freepik)

Sunflower seeds have been used in many cuisines as a nutritious ingredient due to their healthy fats and plant-based protein">healthy fats and plant-based protein. This pudding blends soaked sunflower seeds with milk and natural sweeteners to create a smooth consistency. The preparation is simple and does not require cooking, making it a quick summer dessert option.

Sunflower seeds pudding is different from chia pudding, Greek yogurt pudding, or avocado mousse. Chia pudding relies on soaking seeds to achieve a gel texture; Greek yogurt pudding is dairy-based and thicker; and avocado mousse has a rich consistency. Sunflower seed pudding stands out for its smooth, creamy texture, made without heavy ingredients.

Sunflower seed pudding supports weight loss">supports weight loss due to its balanced fat and protein content, which helps maintain steady energy levels. Using natural sweeteners like dates or honey keeps the dessert lighter than refined sugar options.

The seeds provide vitamin E and essential nutrients">vitamin E and essential nutrients, while the light texture makes them suitable for summer. This healthy sunflower seed pudding offers a refreshing taste and works well as a simple, nutritious dessert for daily routines.