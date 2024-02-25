Celebrating the best of Mediterranean flavours and textures with its creamy richness, fresh simplicity and endless versatility, Burrata on Salad Greens exemplifies the artistry and joy of Mediterranean cuisine when eaten as a light lunch, a refreshing appetizer, a side dish or a satisfying main course. The combination of textures and flavours creates a symphony of taste sensations, awakening the senses and leaving you craving for more so, what better way to herald the week and start Monday than with a lunch of Burrata on Salad Greens. Monday motivation: Start your week right with fresh and flavourful Burrata on Salad Greens (Photo by FreshToHome)

Burrata is in Italian mozzarella cheese formed into a pouch with a creamy centre where the creamy filling flows out when the burrata is cut open and is mostly used in salads, on toast and at times as a topping on pizza. Ease into the week this Monday with this simple and satisfying recipe of Burrata on Salad Greens.

INGREDIENTS FOR SALAD:

Burrata cheese: 1 piece (200-250gms)

Mixed lettuce leaves (cut into bite-size pieces): 100 gms

Tomato (slices): 10 nos.

English cucumber (slices): 50 gms

Basil leaves: 10 nos.

Parsley: 10 sprigs

Green olives: 5 nos.

Black olives: 5 nos.

Walnuts: 5 nos.

INGREDIENTS FOR DRESSING:

Extra virgin olive oil: 25 ml

Lemon juice: 1 lemon

Pepper powder: 1 tsp

Sugar: 2 pinches

Parsley (chopped): 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Now, mix all the ingredients to form the dressing for the salad.

ASSEMBLING THE SALAD:

Toss all the salad vegetables except tomato in a large bowl so that the veggies are mixed properly. Transfer the mixed salad greens into a serving bowl. Arrange the sliced tomatoes on the top of the greens. Place the burrata in the centre of the salad.

Pour the salad dressing on the salad greens, tomato and burrata.

Just before serving, cut the burrata to let the delicious cream ooze out and mix the salad with dressing.

(Recipe: Chef Aji Joseph, Head – Culinary Development and Innovation)