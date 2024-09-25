If you are looking for a delicious and nutritious alternative to processed snacks, allow us to introduce you to No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Date Balls that are packed with natural sweetness, healthy fats and fiber and are the perfect blend of health and flavour. These energy balls can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks hence, perfectly fit the bill for an energy boost, a healthy dessert or a convenient snack to keep on hand. No oven? No problem! Try this easy recipe of No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Date Balls (Photo by The Pantry)

With their simple ingredients, health benefits and ease of preparation, these No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Date Balls are a great option for health-conscious individuals who want a guilt-free indulgence. So, follow the recipe below to whip them up already and thank us later!

Ingredients:

8 pitted Medjool dates

1 Cup whole almonds (unsalted)

2 Tbsp dark chocolate chips

2 Tbsp oats

2 Tbsp water (to help it stick)

½ Cup unsweetened coconut (for rolling) or roll it in cocoa powder

Method:

Pour coconut onto a plate and set aside.

Place the rest of the ingredients (except coconut) into a food processor. Process about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Wet hands (do this each time before you form the balls – it will help everything stick) and then form mixture into ball shapes. The recipe should yield about 10!

Roll balls in coconut mixture or cocoa powder.

(Recipe: Shubham Shirke, Executive Chef)

Benefits:

Dates have an excellent nutrition profile, are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefit digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases, and also help in improving the brain function. Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, work wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health, and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer's or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energised without crashing soon afterward.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants that can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds that aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium, and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, lower cholesterol levels and protect LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.