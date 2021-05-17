Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Banana chocolate chip muffins are classic way to brush away Monday blues
Recipe: Banana chocolate chip muffins are classic way to brush away Monday blues

  • Got a few pantry staples? Try whipping them up into a delicious little dessert of soft, fluffy and moist banana chocolate chip muffins. Check out the recipe inside which will surely brush aside your Monday blues
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:25 PM IST

Call them your breakfast or a great healthy snack, banana chocolate chip muffins are enough to make one drool at any time of the day. Got a few pantry staples? Try whipping them up into a delicious little dessert of soft, fluffy and moist banana chocolate chip muffins.

The recipe we stumbled upon today is so easy that even kids can make it and if you want, you can leave out the chocolate chip or swap them for nuts. Check out the recipe here which will surely brush aside your Monday blues:

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas

2 1/2 cups oat flour (blend rolled oats)

1/4 cup almond milk

1/3 cup maple syrup

2 regular/flax eggs

cinnamon

salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

Method:

In a large bowl, mix wet ingredients- mash bananas then add maple syrup, eggs, and almond milk. Mix dry ingredients in a separate bowl- oat flour, cinnamon, salt, baking powder and soda.

Add wet to dry and mix until combined but don’t over mix. Let the mix sit for five mins. Pour into lined/sprayed muffin tin 2/3 full. Bake at 350 for 15-17 mins or until toothpick comes out clean.

Enjoy warm or serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

(Recipe: Arasteh, Instagram/her.healthful)

Benefits:

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. On the other hand, unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten and has more protein and fiber than regular flour.

Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

