Recipe: Sink your teeth into the goodness of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars

  • Up for some homemade chocolate that is bursting with flavour and nutritional benefits? Try this extremely simple recipe of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars that are not only a mouthwatering vegan treat but also helps one to lose weight and feel great
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:29 PM IST

Butterfly Pea Powder are the only blues welcomed this Monday courtesy its antioxidant support and potential to not only ease occasional stress but also promote graceful ageing and glowing skin. Hence, the first break we get today, we are whipping up some homemade chocolate and gearing to sink our teeth into the goodness of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars.

Bursting with flavour and nutritional benefits, Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars are enriched with the goodness of all-things-coconut, maple syrup and butterfly pea powder which is not only a mouthwatering vegan treat but also helps one to lose weight and feel great. Check out the super easy recipe of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars here:

Ingredients:

2 cups desiccated coconut

½ cup almond flour

4 - 5 tbsp maple syrup

4 - 5 tbsp coconut oil

1/3 cup coconut milk

1 tbsp vanilla extract

¼ sea salt

1 tsp butterfly pea powder

200g 80% dark chocolate

Method:

Place the filling ingredients into a food processor and blend until well combined. Shape the mixture into bars and freeze them for at least 4 hours or until completely set. Melt the dark chocolate in a bowl.

Dip each bar into the melted chocolate using a fork for a generous chocolate coating. Let the bars sit in the refrigerator for about 5-10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Boutounnou, Instagram/pastry_creation_1)

Benefits:

Courtesy its sparkling mauve colour, Blue Pea flower looks supernatural and eye catching. These flowers are made into a powder and then sprinkled into dishes to make them look all things dreamy and enchanting.

Butterfly-pea, blue-pea, Aprajita, Cordofan pea, Blue Tea Flowers or Asian pigeonwings are other names for Clitoria ternatea. This plant is common to most South East Asian countries and its flower petals are used to make the Butterfly Pea Powder which has numerous health properties like reducing fatigue, promoting hair growth, thickening the hair, reducing greying of the hair, brings down fever, is a memory booster, high in antioxidants, serves as an anti-inflammatory and also helps relieve stress, anxiety, asthma related problems.

