IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds
Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds(Instagram/zestmylemon)
Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds(Instagram/zestmylemon)
recipe

Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds

  • Move over the regular chilli chicken or chilli paneer and check out this recipe of chilli roasted chickpeas that serve as a perfect snack, along with a meal or a topping for a soup or salad and will surely boost your Monday energy the right kick
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:16 AM IST

If there is one snack that we love in any form – dry, cooked or roasted, it has to be chickpeas as they pair well with many foods and ingredients courtesy their nutty taste and grainy texture. Tell us a better way to kick off the week in savory style and we’ll wait.

Rich in fiber, protein, folate and phytonutrients, chickpeas can be eaten daily to significantly reduce bad cholesterol. Move over the regular chilli chicken or chilli paneer and check out this recipe of chilli roasted chickpeas that serve as a perfect snack, along with a meal or a topping for a soup or salad and will surely give your Monday energy the right kick.

Ingredients:

1 can of BPA free chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 tsp. chilli powder

1/2 tsp. sea salt

Olive oil spray

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 F or toaster oven to 425 F. Spread the chickpeas on a parchment or foil lined baking sheet. Dust the chilli powder and sea salt (or whatever other seasonings you prefer).

Then spray with a light coating of oil spray. Bake for 15–25 minutes depending on desired crispness. They can be stored in a zip lock bag in the fridge for 2-3 days.

(Recipe: Marlena Kur, Instagram/zestmylemon)

Benefits:

Apart from containing protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, chickpeas also contain other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chickpeas snacks diabetes mental health cholesterol blood pressure recipe chilli powder
app
Close
e-paper
Recipe: Prepare vegan gluten-free banana pancakes in less than 20 minutes(Instagram/ peanutbutterandjillybeans)
Recipe: Prepare vegan gluten-free banana pancakes in less than 20 minutes(Instagram/ peanutbutterandjillybeans)
recipe

Recipe: Prepare vegan gluten-free banana pancakes in less than 20 minutes

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • Looking to give gluten the hook? Check out this delicious vegan recipe that preps up super fluffy and light banana pancakes which are golden and crisp on the outside and will make you forget you ever missed gluten
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Here’s how you can make Lotus Biscoff mousse with just two ingredients(YouTube/ Walla Abu-Eid)
Recipe: Here’s how you can make Lotus Biscoff mousse with just two ingredients(YouTube/ Walla Abu-Eid)
recipe

Recipe: Here’s how you can make Lotus Biscoff mousse with just two ingredients

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Have a sweet tooth and easily give in to desserts while craving for some more? Check out this Lotus Biscoff mousse recipe to make the easiest dessert with just two ingredients
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Star chef breaks the rules with a one-hour Bolognese sauce

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:44 PM IST
YouTube’s Matty Matheson amps up the ingredients and turns up the heat to make his quick and easy pasta sauce a delight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna shares the recipe for guilt-free sev puri(Instagram/twinklerkhanna)
Twinkle Khanna shares the recipe for guilt-free sev puri(Instagram/twinklerkhanna)
recipe

Twinkle Khanna shares guilt-free sev puri recipe, it's a perfect tea time snack

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:28 AM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna recently shared the recipe of a healthier version of sev puri that makes your taste buds happy without giving you the calories. We cannot wait to try this delectable recipe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sakkarai Pongal recipe(Instagram/sharmilacooksforkids)
Sakkarai Pongal recipe(Instagram/sharmilacooksforkids)
recipe

Pongal 2021: Here's how you can make the delicious Sakkarai Pongal, easy recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Try this extremely simple recipe of Sakkarai Pongal on this auspicious day and take your taste buds on a ride. You will love it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Butter Chicken(Unsplash)
Butter Chicken(Unsplash)
recipe

Try these appetizing dishes for a warm winter meal

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Treat yourself with these easy to cook luscious dishes this winter that will also keep you warm as the temperature drops, making the need for warmth and comfort food higher.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gajar Ka Halwa(Instagram)
Gajar Ka Halwa(Instagram)
recipe

Treat your taste buds with these traditional foods on Lohri

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated in January, marks the end of winter and the time to harvest rabi crops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Laddus and sweets(Instagram/ Supriya's Kitchen)
Laddus and sweets(Instagram/ Supriya's Kitchen)
recipe

Happy Makar Sankranti: 5 lip-smacking recipes to relish on Makar Sankranti 2021

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: As the winter season peaks the craving for delicious seasonal foods, one can try out these lip-smacking dishes on the festival of Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Twinkle Khanna’s preparation of gluten-free makhana munchies will surely leave you drooling(Instagram/tweakindia)
Recipe: Twinkle Khanna’s preparation of gluten-free makhana munchies will surely leave you drooling(Instagram/tweakindia)
recipe

Twinkle Khanna’s preparation of gluten-free makhana munchies will make you drool

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Looking for a snack that is healthy to go with evening chai breaks or gorge on as midnight munchies? Search no further as Twinkle Khanna serves your food cravings with her family recipe of gluten-free makhana
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP