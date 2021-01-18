Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds
- Move over the regular chilli chicken or chilli paneer and check out this recipe of chilli roasted chickpeas that serve as a perfect snack, along with a meal or a topping for a soup or salad and will surely boost your Monday energy the right kick
If there is one snack that we love in any form – dry, cooked or roasted, it has to be chickpeas as they pair well with many foods and ingredients courtesy their nutty taste and grainy texture. Tell us a better way to kick off the week in savory style and we’ll wait.
Rich in fiber, protein, folate and phytonutrients, chickpeas can be eaten daily to significantly reduce bad cholesterol. Move over the regular chilli chicken or chilli paneer and check out this recipe of chilli roasted chickpeas that serve as a perfect snack, along with a meal or a topping for a soup or salad and will surely give your Monday energy the right kick.
Ingredients:
1 can of BPA free chickpeas drained and rinsed
1 tsp. chilli powder
1/2 tsp. sea salt
Olive oil spray
Method:
Preheat oven to 400 F or toaster oven to 425 F. Spread the chickpeas on a parchment or foil lined baking sheet. Dust the chilli powder and sea salt (or whatever other seasonings you prefer).
Then spray with a light coating of oil spray. Bake for 15–25 minutes depending on desired crispness. They can be stored in a zip lock bag in the fridge for 2-3 days.
(Recipe: Marlena Kur, Instagram/zestmylemon)
Benefits:
Apart from containing protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, chickpeas also contain other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.
