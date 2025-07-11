Spaghetti and dal makhani to dhokla with aamras: Would you try these 10 weird food pairings?

Do you like the idea of fusion foods or recipes? Experimenting with new flavours can be exciting and combining different cuisines can lead to innovative dishes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Nehal Karkera shared 10 food combinations that might raise some eyebrows. Also read | Masala dosa ice cream to gulab jamun burger: 5 bizarre food combinations that went viral Do spaghetti and dal makhani go together? Don't say no before you give it a try. (Representative pic: Freepik)

He listed the strangest food pairings he has tried so you don’t have to (but you should). For instance, having ice cream and fries together might seem strange, but the contrast between sweet and savoury can be intriguing.

Nehal said, “I’ve always believed that food shouldn’t be taken too seriously. It should be fun. Flirty. Maybe even mildly concerning. So, in the spirit of chaos and curiosity, I decided to crowdsource some madness. I threw out a question on my Instagram asking people to share their weirdest food combos — the kind they swear by, the kind they make in secret, and the kind that makes other people look at them like they need an intervention.”

He added, “So, after taste-testing these combos (yes, I risked my gastrointestinal peace for this), I present to you a list of weird Indian(ish) food pairings that truly, weirdly, gloriously work. They may not belong in a 5-star menu, but they definitely belong in your next midnight kitchen experiment.”

Ahead are some of Nehal's ‘truly unhinged food experiments’. He's talking about the kind of combos that make your stomach ask, “Are you okay, bro?” but then your tongue goes, “Wait a minute… hold up…”

The cucumber and sugar combination might seem unusual, but it's actually used in some cuisines, like Asian. (Unsplash)

1. Cucumber + sugar = watermelon vibes

“Sounds fake, tastes like childhood. Slice some chilled cucumber, sprinkle a bit of sugar, and wait. It tricks your brain into thinking you’re eating watermelon. The texture’s similar, and the sugar boosts the hidden fruitiness of cucumber. Is this sorcery? Probably. But it works,” Nehal said.

Recipe:

Cut 1 cucumber into thin discs. Sprinkle 1 tsp sugar. Chill for 10 minutes. Eat. Question reality.

2. Port wine + Thums Up (desi sangria’s evil cousin)

“This might sound like a mistake, but in parts of Goa, it’s actually a legit drink. (I’ve heard it’s called Kanamuchi or something similar). Sweet, fizzy, with that deep, raisiny hit from port—it’s cola meets communion wine,” Nehal added.

Recipe:

⦿ 60 ml Port wine

⦿ 90 ml chilled Thums Up

⦿ A squeeze of lime (optional, but adds brightness)

⦿ Serve over ice. Drink responsibly. Judge never.

3. Spaghetti + dal makhani

He said, “Call it cultural confusion or north-south-Italy fusion, but this works. The creamy, earthy dal coats the pasta like a desi Alfredo sauce. Add some chopped dhaniya (coriander) and a squeeze of lime? You’re basically inventing a new cuisine.”

4. Dal chawal + aloo bhujia

According to Nehal, “This is just science. You take a comfort classic, and you add crunch. It’s texture play. It’s childhood. It’s the food version of adding Hotstar subtitles to your life.”

5. Upma + mango pickle

He said, “If upma ever felt like your sober friend at a party, this combo gives it a tequila shot. The spicy, oily chaos of mango pickle gives bland upma a spicy side quest.”

Maggi noodles with tomato ketchup might not be a traditional combination for everyone, but it's actually popular among some people. (Freepik)

6. Maggi + tomato ketchup

Nehal said, “Maggi purists will scream, but try this once. The ketchup adds a sweet-tangy twist and makes it taste like the cheaper cousin of hakka noodles. Which, honestly? Isn’t a bad thing.”

7. Masala Lays + Nutella

“This one feels criminal, but it’s sweet, salty, and crunchy — everything your dopamine receptors love. It’s like if Diwali and Halloween had a baby,” Nehal added.

8.Maggi + chapati

He also said, “Sometimes you’re broke. Sometimes you’re just lazy. This is peak jugaad. Wrap Maggi in a roti and you’ve got a budget burrito. Add some cheese, and boom — culinary upgrade.”

9. French Fries + vanilla ice cream

“McDonald’s didn’t invent this combo, but they should have. Hot and cold, salty and sweet — it’s like that toxic ex you still think about sometimes,” he said.

10. Dhokla + Aamras

“This is a Gujarati fever dream, but a genius one. Sweet mango pulp soaks into the fluffy, tangy dhokla like syrup into pancakes. You’ll never look at breakfast the same again,” Nehal concluded.