Treat your tastebuds in desi style: This time with Makhni Pasta

Imagine merging your Italian and Indian food cravings together? Doesn’t seem like a good idea? But well, Chef Kunal Kapur is here to change your mind. Imagine your old favourite pasta in a super tangy and desi sauce that will not only treat your tastebuds, but also create a burst of flavours in your mouth.

Kunal Kapur merged our love for desi flavours and the Italian pasta together and created a super fun and easy recipe of Makhni Pasta. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

For Makhani Sauce:

Tomatoes, Diced – 5 cups

Cashew – 12 nos

Ginger – 1 small piece

Onion, Diced – ½ cup

Green chillies – 3 nos

Green Cardamom – 3 nos

Garlic – 8 cloves

Kashmiri Mirch Powder – 1 tbsp

Butter – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 1 cup

For Finishing:

Butter – 2tbsp

Green chillies – 1 no

Ginger, Chopped – 1 tsp

Fenugreek leaves powder – 1 big pinch

Sugar/Honey – ½ tsp

Coriander, Chopped – 1 tbsp

Cream – 3-4tbsp

Mozzarella, cubes – ½ cup

For Boiling Pasta:

Penne – 2 cups

Salt – 1 tbsp

Water – 1lt

Method:

In a pressure cooker, add tomatoes, a handful of cashew nuts, some ginger along with roughly diced onions, green chillies, green cardamom, garlic, kashmiri chilli powder, butter and salt. Pour water into it and close the lid. Cook it together for one whistle and then continue to cook it in low flame for two more whistles or at least till the tomatoes are mashed. Once the tomatoes are properly cooked, grind it with a hand blender and pass it through a sieve to remove any seed. In a pan, add some butter, some green chillies, some chopped ginger and sweat it together. Add the freshly prepared Makhni sauce to it and bring it to a boil and cook for 3 to 4 minutes in low flame. Separately add pasta to a pan, add water and salt and cook as per the instructions given on the packaging. Drain the pasta and add it to the Makhni sauce. Add some dried fenugreek leaves, coriander leaves and some fresh cream to the mixture. After adjusting the seasoning and balance, place the pasta in a bowl and garnish with grated cheese. Serve hot.

