Are you addicted to compulsive sexual behaviour or out of control? Study reveals surprising trends in men and women

A recent study published in Sexual Health & Compulsivity sheds light on an intriguing aspect of human behaviour: over 7% of Americans report concerns about sexual behaviours they describe as addictive. The new study reveals interesting patterns in how gender, age, sexual orientation and religious beliefs shape perceptions of compulsive sexual behaviour that is recognised as compulsive sexual behaviour disorder (CSBD) in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). Compulsive sexual behaviour: A new study uncovers surprising gender and age trends.(Image by Freepik)

Understanding Compulsive Sexual Behavior

CSBD refers to difficulty controlling sexual behaviours despite negative consequences, causing significant personal or social distress; however, the diagnosis remains a topic of debate. Cultural norms and societal expectations often influence how people interpret and report their experiences, complicating efforts to define and treat the condition universally.

To better understand these dynamics, researchers led by Joshua B Grubbs from the University of New Mexico conducted a survey of more than 2,800 US adults, averaging 49 years of age. Participants were asked whether they felt their sexual behaviours were “out of control” or “addictive” and identified specific behaviours they found problematic.

Openly talk about the sexual boredom to make sure everyone's on the same page. (Shutterstock)

Key findings

1. Gender and Behaviour Differences

The study uncovered notable gender differences in concerns about compulsive sexual behaviour.

Men (11.8%) were significantly more likely than women (3.4%) to report worries about addiction.

Men predominantly pointed to solitary behaviours such as pornography use and masturbation as areas of concern.

Women, by contrast, were more likely to identify partnered behaviours, such as frequent casual sexual encounters, as troubling.

These findings align with broader trends in sexual behaviour, where men often engage more in solitary activities while partnered behaviours are a focal point for women experiencing CSBD-related distress.

2. Age and Generational Factors

Younger individuals reported higher rates of concern about sexual behaviours. This could reflect generational differences in attitudes toward sexuality, shaped by greater exposure to digital platforms and shifting cultural norms.

3. Impact on Sexual Minorities

Sexual minorities, especially gay and bisexual men, were more likely to report concerns about compulsive sexual behaviour compared to heterosexual individuals. These differences may stem from unique societal pressures, personal expectations, or cultural framing of sexual activity within these communities.

4. Religious Influences

Religious beliefs also played a significant role.

Religious participants were more likely to view masturbation as problematic.

They were, however, less likely to express concerns about casual sexual encounters, highlighting the moral lens through which solitary behaviours are often judged in religious contexts.

5. Addiction vs Lack of Control

Interestingly, participants made distinctions between labelling their behaviours as “addictive” versus “out of control.” Two-thirds of those with concerns identified with one term but not the other.

Men, particularly heterosexual men, were more inclined to describe their experiences as “addiction,” possibly influenced by cultural narratives linking masculinity with control.

Takeaways

While the study offers valuable insights into the diversity of concerns surrounding compulsive sexual behaviour, the researchers emphasise that self-reported worries do not necessarily indicate a clinical diagnosis. The findings highlight the need for a nuanced understanding of CSBD that considers personal, cultural and societal contexts.

The variability in how people interpret their experiences suggests the importance of individualised approaches to addressing concerns. Whether through therapy, community support, or education, understanding these complex behaviours can help individuals navigate their experiences without stigma.

The mutual relationship between self-esteem and sexual intimacy makes it more dynamic.(Shutterstock)

The study underscores that compulsive sexual behaviour is not a one-size-fits-all issue but is influenced by an intricate mix of demographic, cultural and personal factors. As society continues to evolve, so too must our understanding of sexuality and mental health.

By fostering open dialogue and providing access to resources, we can help individuals achieve a healthier relationship with their sexual behaviours—one that aligns with their values and supports their well-being.

Study reference:

"What is the ‘Sex’ in Sex Addiction? Problem Behaviors Reported Among Those Endorsing Compulsive Sexual Behavior," authored by Joshua B Grubbs, Brinna Lee, Christopher G Floyd, Beata Bőthe, Todd Jennings and Shane W Kraus.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.