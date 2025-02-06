Can't decide if your relationship is at a dead end? Relationship coach shares 5 signs that it's over

A relationship is a constant push and pull, making space for your partner while also making yourself happy. Charting a relationship's course is not all smooth sailing; it also involves turbulent, choppy waters. The silver lining lies in the point of navigating all challenges together. If it's not working out, despite giving everything, consider breaking up.(Shutterstock)

But there comes a point of no return where it seems you are the only one holding onto your bond. How do you know when to end the relationship?

Dr Ashley Southard, as described by her IG bio, is a Self-Restoration Therapist who shared 5 signs which indicate that the relationship has run its course. The signs of the end may be overlooked because breakups are painful, but acknowledging them is important.

5 signs your relationship is over

Ending a relationship may hurt but may be a necessity sometimes. (Shutterstock)

Not worked despite giving 100%

One of the first ways to understand if the relationship is not working is if it’s tanking despite all your best efforts. Even after putting in maximum effort from your side and trying every possible solution, the relationship still feels unfulfilling and empty.

Dr Southard added, “You can honestly say that you have tried everything in your power to make this relationship work. And you've probably tried every strategy at least 100 times each. In spite of all this, you continue to feel very unfulfilled. At this point, you're simply out of ideas to improve it. ”

ALSO READ: Struggling with communicating with your partner? Here's how you can fix it

Outgrew your partner

When there is an emotional gap, it feels like you and your partner are no longer on the same page. The therapist explained, “Throughout the course of the relationship, you have worked on yourself and have become more emotionally mature. As a result, you have ‘grown up,’ and you feel as though your partner has not. They no longer feel like your emotional ‘equal.' The gap is big now.”

Broken trust

Trust is the unspoken pillar on which a relationship thrives. But when trust is broken, the relationship no longer feels worth being in. It's a violation of boundaries, making the partner feel unvalued and humiliated.

Dr Southard said, “Your ‘non-negotiables’ and/or boundaries have been violated; trust has been irrevocably broken. You no longer feel safe, respected, or cherished in this relationship. Based on their behaviour, it feels as though your well-being doesn't really matter to them.”

ALSO READ: Is honesty in relationships overrated? Study reveals what happens when you are 100% truthful with your partner

More relief than fear

Sometimes, the subconscious speaks louder than your conscious mind ever will. So, even if the idea of ending the relationship is painful, if it brings even a slight sense of relief, it means you’re ready to leave.

She said, “As you face feeling ‘done’ in your relationship, you feel more relief than you do fear. Relief that you no longer have to tolerate this unhappiness have the same mind-numbing conversations or settle with someone you no longer respect. A weight has been lifted.”

Not a model for your kids

Parents will always want the best for their children, even for their future, unborn kids. So, if you place your future, hypothetical kids in your predicament and understand that they would be miserable, it’s a clear sign that the relationship isn’t one to model for them- and it's also hurting you.

Dr Southard explained, “When you ask yourself if this is the type of love relationship you would want your kids to have, your answer is a very clear, ‘No!’ You would never want them to be with someone who doesn't respect them and who they don't respect. You know they deserve a better model.”

How to act when feeling ‘done’ in relationship

It's okay to end a relationship that feels stuck.(Shutterstock)

Thinking, feeling, and actually acting on those emotions are completely different things, so it's important to know how to approach the inevitable breakup.

Dr Southard shared some tips on how to behave:

Move at whatever pace works for you; don't pressure yourself to make moves you're not ready to make.

Get personal and professional support during this very emotional time.

Remember your ‘why’ when self-doubt creeps in (which it will at times.)

Know that the fear and chaos will subside, and it won't feel like this forever.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.