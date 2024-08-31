Gen-Z is a very special generation in so many ways and their outlook towards health, beauty, wellness and finance is way different from other generations. They have a certain independence and awareness about what matters to them. Gen-Z wellness revolution: Secret behind why they are spending big on beauty and health (Photo by Metro Parent)

McKinsey’s latest Future of Wellness research shows that Gen-Z is more interested in wellness spending that’s focused on appearance and overall health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashmi Shetty, Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist, Owner and Founder of RA Aesthetic and Dermatology Clinic in Mumbai, revealed that every aspect of Gen Z's life is determined by a need to put their best foot forward - be it in areas of financial independence, relationships, career goals and of course, their appearance and health.

According to her, some of the key reasons for this pivot in the generation are -

1. Evolution of beauty standards:

The concept of beauty is very different in the Gen-Z context. They are very particular about how they look and how they present themselves at work, in social gatherings or at parties. With all the information available, they are a curious generation that’s eager to know what goes inside their products, the sustainable choices they have whether in the skincare they choose or the makeup they use.

2. Onset of social media:

Gen Z have been a part of the social media boom and have seen the growth of Instagram, TikTok and other platforms. They value authenticity, real reviews and advice from influencers. They actually interact with brands on social media to raise concerns or resolve their challenges. It’s not a generation that’s submissive or laid back. They are highly motivated and make choices that keep themselves before other things. The visual-heavy medium is helping them look their best with all the guidance they have in doctors, experts, bloggers sharing information.

3. Witnessing a pandemic:

Gen Z has witnessed a catastrophic pandemic in their formative years. This has actually shifted their focus and made them more conscious of health and wellness. Covid-19 shaped them in many ways. It made them define their priorities and enabled them to take care of themselves physically, emotionally and financially.

4. Having an urge to excel:

Gen-Z are exposed to thousands of success stories, be it celebs or startup founders. They have a vision for themselves and are extremely self-aware. Excelling at whatever they pursue is the goal to success and not merely doing something to earn a living. They value the importance of impact and the consequences of their actions. This encourages them to choose best and look best at all phases and stages of their lives.

5. Having financial freedom:

This generation knows how to make money and how to use it constructively. They are not dependent on their life choices or decisions. They research, ask questions and prioritise the way they are perceived by the world. They are open to beauty treatments, skincare routines and sustainable skincare trends that make them look better and feel better.

Gen-Zers are clear, decisive and financially independent. They are unapologetic in the way they want to look. If they want to do their lips or colour their hair blue, they get it done. Unlike the previous generations they are not worried about what others would say. They are very financially independent and have a lot of financial freedom at hand.

How they perceive life is a summation of their experiences and observations of the world. That has played an integral role in their lifestyle choices and decisions. Studies have also shown their inclination towards things that were never centrestage for the other generations.

Just like how mental health is slowly being accepted and adopted, vanity is not looked down upon. The Gen-Z are open to taking care of their looks and even recommending their dermatologists openly. They take a lot of pride in pampering themselves and don’t shy away from putting their most beautiful self forward.