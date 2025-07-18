Jaya Kishori explains why we say ‘nani ka ghar’ not ‘nana ka ghar’, highlights women’s role in running households

Spiritual and motivational speaker Jaya Sharma, popularly known as Jaya Kishori, in a July 17 interview with Hauterrfly, opened up about traditional gender roles in Indian households and the need to rethink power dynamics in modern relationships. She highlighted how societal norms often unfairly divide responsibilities between men and women, pushing women into caregiving roles without question. (Also read: Not overanalysing their actions to planning for future: Relationship expert shares 5 signs you're in secure relationship ) Jaya Kishori discusses gender roles and household responsibilities in Indian families.

Why we say 'nani ka ghar', not 'nana ka ghar'

"I believe many traditional rules had reasons behind them. For example, managing the household became a woman's responsibility because earlier, the work outside was such that women didn't engage in it, whether it was farming or other physically demanding jobs. So, men said, 'Let us handle that, you take care of the house," says Jaya.

Jaya further explained how, traditionally, women were the ones who ran households. She said, "If you look at very traditional homes, they are mostly managed by women. That's why we say 'nani ka ghar,' not 'nana ka ghar.' When work was distributed, women were made the owners of the household responsibilities.

She adds,“The idea was, outside the house, men handled things, and inside, women took charge. It was understood, 'I won't interfere in your space; that's your area. Be the king of your domain. But this is my space, don't interfere here. I know how to manage it, I know the rules, and I know how things work here.' So don't carry that dominant attitude of 'I am a man, you'll do what I say.' This is my space.”

Highlighting the double standards in modern families, she added, "When a man returns from work tired, people will say, 'Take the child, he's tired.' But when a woman comes home from work tired, the same people will ask her, 'What's so important that you can't take care of your child?' I feel this is wrong."

About Jaya Kishori

Jaya Kishori, born on July 13, 1995, is an Indian spiritual leader, singer, motivational speaker, life coach, and social reformer. She is widely known for her spiritual talks and devotional bhajans. Often called 'Kishori Ji', she is also referred to as the 'Modern-Day Meera'.