Not overanalysing their actions to planning for future: Relationship expert shares 5 signs you're in secure relationship

Reaching a stage in your relationship where you can undoubtedly say that your partner is the one is often considered a mark of a healthy relationship. But what if you know they are the one but can't recognise the signs. Here are 5 very subtle signs you're in a secure relationship.

5 very subtle signs you're in a secure relationship

In an Instagram post shared on July 9, licensed professional counsellor and relationship expert Jeff Guenther listed five ‘very subtle signs you’re in a secure relationship’. Let's find out what they are:

1. Stopped overanalysing things

“You don't overanalyse their tone in texts anymore, not because you stopped caring, but because their consistency has rewired your nervous system. You trust they meant what they said, so even a thumbs-up emoji doesn't feel like secret code for ‘f*** off’,” the therapist said.

2. You don't want to change them

The relationship expert shared that when you don't fantasise about changing them, it is a sign of a secure relationship. “You're not low-key hoping they'll start journaling, love therapy, or become 20 percent more ambitious. You actually like them as they are. Shocking,” he explained.

3. You are not suspicious, but rather curious

“You feel more curious than suspicious. When something feels off, you wonder what's going on with them, not what they're hiding from you. Your brain isn't defaulting to betrayal; it's leaning into care,” he said.

4. You are not afraid to plan for the future

Another sign of a secure relationship is knowing you can make plans without being scared of the future. “You're not secretly worried you'll break up before the concert you bought tickets for. There's a quiet confidence that you'll still be together in December for that [concert],” he explained, sharing an example.

5. You don't seek validation

Lastly, if you're less interested in seeking external validation in your relationship, then it is another sign. This doesn't mean that you don't like compliments or that you should stop getting them. “But you don't need constant outside reassurance to feel desirable or worthy. Their steady presence has turned down the volume on all that noise,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.