Love or obsession? Therapist explains why we get fixated on certain people and what it really means

Sometimes, one person can occupy your thoughts more than you expected. You may find yourself constantly checking your phone, replaying conversations, seeking their attention, or feeling unsettled when they pull away. But when does intense attraction or attachment cross the line into obsession? Therapist John Kim took to Instagram on August 30, 2026, to explain why we become fixated on certain people and how to tell the difference between love and obsession. ​Also read | 5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being How to know if it's love or obsession? According to John Kim, one of the biggest mistakes we make is assuming the intensity of a feeling tells us something about the person's importance. It doesn't always. Sometimes the person you can't stop thinking about isn't the love of your life. They're the person who created the most uncertainty in your life, because the brain loves an unfinished story.

He advises thinking about what obsession usually feeds on. Waiting, wondering, mixed signals, a beautiful weekend followed by silence, someone telling you they're not ready while continuing to sleep with you, and someone giving you just enough to keep the possibility alive. That little word maybe can keep us wondering for years. “And there's actually a reason intermittent reinforcement is so powerful. When rewards are unpredictable, we can become more persistent about pursuing them. It's one of the reasons slot machines are so compelling. Some relationships accidentally become emotional slot machines,” highlighted John. Difference between love and obsession Obsession and love can feel incredibly similar in the body while producing completely different experiences in your life. Obsession tends to shrink your world. You check your phone, re-read messages, analyse punctuation, watch whether they're online, talk about them constantly, neglect things that normally make you feel like yourself, and their attention determines whether Tuesday is a good day.

Obsession and love can feel incredibly similar in the body while producing completely different experiences in your life. (Pexel)

Love should eventually expand your world. It gives room for them and your friends, your work, your interests, your silence, and yourself. But obsession asks: "How do I get them?" Love eventually asks: “Who are they?” That's a huge difference. John highlighted that sometimes we're not obsessed with the actual person. We're obsessed with the version we've created from incomplete information. The unavailable person is perfect soil for fantasy because reality hasn't had enough time to ruin the screenplay. You don't know how they handle money, how they fight after three years, whether they leave dishes in the sink, what they're like when they're sick, bored, disappointed, insecure, tired, or no longer trying to impress you. You have twenty percent of a human being, and your imagination quietly manufactures the other eighty. Then you fall in love with your own construction. How do you stop? “I don't think you start by trying to stop thinking about them. That's like telling yourself not to think about a red elephant. Instead, stop feeding the loop,” said John. Stop checking, stop rereading, stop creating accidental reasons to contact them, stop using their social media as a surveillance camera, stop asking mutual friends for updates, and most importantly, start separating what actually happened from what you imagined could happen.

You have twenty percent of a human being, and your imagination quietly manufactures the other eighty. (Pexel)