R Madhavan says he had to redefine parenting norms for his son: ‘Things that I grew up with…’

A new round of conversations around Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 has opened after R Madhavan, who joins the franchise in a key role, explained why he had to “redefine” the way he parented his son. The actor discussed the subject during an exclusive IMDb interview, pairing it with the film’s themes of shifting relationship norms and generational distance. De De Pyaar De 2 stars R Madhavan alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

On-set rhythm between Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan

The film arrived in theatres six years after the first part, bringing Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh back while adding Madhavan to the mix. Both actors said their scenes worked smoothly because of the familiarity built over the years of knowing each other.

Devgn said the working dynamic was “more like friends” and that the tuning between them made most scenes fall into place without long discussions. Madhavan described a moment on set where Devgn stayed silent through a dramatic exchange between him and Rakul Preet Singh, adding that the subtle reaction he received from Devgn “delivered the moment” even without dialogue.

Madhavan on shifting relationship norms

The 3 Idiots actor said the story lands differently in 2025 compared to earlier years. Some relationships shown in the film, he said, would once have been dismissed or judged, but now appear more familiar to younger audiences. He noted that older generations still find these changes hard to process.

That shift, he added, forces a reassessment at home too. Madhavan said the ways he grew up and the expectations that shaped him don’t translate directly to his son. “For me to accept how to behave like a modern father is very difficult. Things that I grew up with which were totally acceptable, where we love and adore our parents for what they did to make us who we are today, I can’t do that with my son anymore. So, I have to redefine the rules for myself as a father to have the same amount of impact so that he turns out that way," he said. For families facing similar debates, he said the film presents “options” rather than fixed answers.

Ajay Devgn on today’s choices

Devgn said the film reflects a simple reality. “Youth has and thinks they have the right to make their own choices.” He added that disagreement around those choices does not always mean one side is wrong. It only shows how the gap in viewpoints has widened.

The Singham actor’s remarks pointed to a broader shift in how families navigate modern expectations. As De De Pyaar De 2 continues its run in theatres, the themes he spoke about, adjustment, acceptance, and changing roles, remain central to the film and to many households.

FAQs

Why did Madhavan feel that old parenting rules no longer fit?

He explained that societal norms have changed, and what worked in his childhood doesn’t hold the same influence today.

How does this tie into De De Pyaar De 2?

The film explores modern relationships and generational viewpoints, which Madhavan says mirror real-world shifts.

What did Ajay Devgn say about working with Madhavan?

Devgn described their rapport as easy and instinctive, helping them shape scenes more naturally.