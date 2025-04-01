Watch out if your teenager is unruly: Study says this happens with antisocial teens

Substance abuse among teenagers is one of the biggest challenges, significantly damaging their bright futures and posing a threat to society due to their delinquent behaviour. Various factors create a ripple effect on a child's mind, leading them toward drugs and alcohol. Teenagers who are antisocial turn to drugs later on.(Freepik)

A study published in the journal Addictive Behaviors found a connection between the antisocial behaviour among teenagers and the increased chances of using substances like alcohol, drugs and cigarettes.

Antisocial behaviour includes actions which include lying, cheating, intense aggression and even instances of criminal acts like theft or violence.

What has the study found?

Antisocial behaviours like picking fights should be called out early. (Freepik)

The researchers examined 3,817 Swedish adolescents, spanning over two years. They started to follow their behaviour from age 15 and looked for substance abuse habits by the age of 17. The results showed a clear connection between substance abuse and antisocial behaviour. The teens who were violent and more antisocial in nature at age 15 started to use drugs and alcohol by age 17. Later, the habits gradually turn into full-fledged substance use disorders.

What is the solution?

The study also investigated those teens who displayed prosocial behaviours like helping, sharing, and being empathetic. They were less likely to use substances by age 17. The researchers highlighted the importance of encouraging positive social behaviours like being helpful towards others to reduce risks of substance use disorders.

Educational institutions tend to be stricter with rule-breakers, often resorting to harsh punishments. But with the all-consuming importance placed on discipline, the situation may even escalate as some teens choose to retaliate out of spite. Instead, they should be guided and taught positive behaviours through counseling or mentorship.

