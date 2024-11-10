Budget travel guide: How to visit Istanbul in less than 1.25 lakh

In 2023, Istanbul was the world’s No. 1 city for international arrivals, according to Euromonitor International. With less than ₹1.25 lakh in your pocket, explore the city of stunning architecture, good food and great shopping. The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, formerly known as Constantinople. Istanbul, in Turkey, can be a great option for budget travellers. (Photo by Shutterstock)

Istanbul has the unique distinction of being sprawled across two continents (Asia and Europe) and is often called the meeting place of East and West. Known for its fabulous Byzantine monuments and architecture, vibrant food scene, and the o’l world hammams and Grand Bazaar, Istanbul can be explored in less than ₹1.25 lakhs.

Must see/do:

Officially the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, the Blue Mosque is a 17th century mosque known for its six minarets (mosques usually have four minarets) and for its many domes and semidomes. Whirling Dervishes Show: Whirling dervish ceremonies were started in the 13th century as a form of meditation by Jalaluddin Rumi, the famous Sufi Muslim mystic and poet. Go to the Kizlaragasi Medrese in Istanbul Old City to watch the Whirling Dervishes. With Istanbul E-pass enjoy free entry, which otherwise costs Euro 20.

Whirling dervish ceremonies were started in the 13th century as a form of meditation by Jalaluddin Rumi, the famous Sufi Muslim mystic and poet. Go to the Kizlaragasi Medrese in Istanbul Old City to watch the Whirling Dervishes. With Istanbul E-pass enjoy free entry, which otherwise costs Euro 20. Istanbul Vialand Theme Park: A great place for family outing, this Theme Park has shopping, exhibitions, and thrilling rides. Nefeskesen, Vialand's fastest rollercoaster, will propel you to speeds exceeding 110 kmph in just 3 seconds!

A great place for family outing, this Theme Park has shopping, exhibitions, and thrilling rides. Nefeskesen, Vialand's fastest rollercoaster, will propel you to speeds exceeding 110 kmph in just 3 seconds! Shop in Grand Bazaar: There are nearly 4,000 shops in the the Grand Bazaar that is often described as one of the oldest markets in the world. It is crowded and you can get lost in the lanes and bylanes. Polite haggling is the norm here.

There are nearly 4,000 shops in the the Grand Bazaar that is often described as one of the oldest markets in the world. It is crowded and you can get lost in the lanes and bylanes. Polite haggling is the norm here. Day trip to Princes’ Island: Take a day trip to the Princes’ Islands comprising nine relatively small islands. Of those, only four islands are open to public. Büyükada is the largest and most popular of the islands.

Take a day trip to the Princes’ Islands comprising nine relatively small islands. Of those, only four islands are open to public. Büyükada is the largest and most popular of the islands. Hammams: A Turkish bath is a must-do in Istanbul. Popular hammams include Sultan Suleyman Hammam, Cemberlitas Turkish Bath, Kilic Ali Pasa Turkish Bath, Galatasaray Turkish Bath. Average price: Euro 50. With Istanbul E-pass, you can save at least 30% on Hammam service.

Whirling dervish ceremonies were started in the 13th century as a form of meditation by Jalaluddin Rumi, the famous Sufi Muslim mystic and poet. (Photo by Pixabay)

Must eat:

Best Baklava: On the way to Grand Bazaar, near the Cemberlitas tram station inside the Vezirhan, you can find the best baklava in Sec Baklava.

Best Doner Kebab: In Donerci Sahin Usta, near Gate no. 1 of Grand Bazaar.

Best Turkish Coffee: The most famous brand of Turkish coffee is Kurukahveci Mehmet Efendi. Find it in the Space Bazaar.

Fish in Karakoy Fish Market: You can pick the fish, and they can cook for you in the same place. One of the cheapest places in Istanbul to try the freshest fish from the Bosphorus.

Istiklal Street: Go there for local food & eateries. It can be extremely crowded, though. Try Dikembe soup in Cumhuriyet Iskembecisi and Kelle Sogus (salad made with cooked lamb’s head) in Beyoglu Kelle Sogus Muammer Usta.

Semolina halva in Mahir Lokantası.

Street food: Simit (a kind of local bagel) in Simit Sarayi cafe; boiled or grilled corn in Sultanahmet or Beyoglu neighbourhood; roasted chestnut in Sultanahmet; fish sandwich in specially-designed boat cafes near Galata Bridge; mussels stuffed with rice and spices (found everywhere, specially in the Bosphorus area); wet burgers (small burgers) in Taxim Square; kumpir (baked potatoes).

Best Turkish Coffee in Istanbul(Photo by Pixabay)

Visa: All Indian nationals require a visa to enter Turkey. You can get an E-visa or sticker visa

Flight: Etihad Airways Delhi-Istanbul-Delhi one-stop Economy flight starts at ₹42,000. Comparatively, direct flights are expensive: Indigo Delhi-Istanbul-Delhi Economy flight starts at ₹80,000; Turkish Airlines starts at ₹85,000 (Flight duration: 7 hours 10 minutes). Mumbai-Istanbul-Mumbai return Economy flight starts at ₹52,000.

Accommodation (4 nights, 2 adults, no children): Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Istanbul City Centre: ₹35,000+ (excluding taxes); Radisson Hotel President Old Town Istanbul: ₹27,000+(including taxes); Ibis Istanbul: ₹18,000+ (excluding taxes). If you stay in a hostel, you’ll save nearly 40% (for example: Stay Inn Taksim Hostel is ₹10,000+ for 4 nights). Noya Suites, a capsule hotel, is ₹12,000+ for 4 nights. You can also book a guesthouse for 50% less than a Ramada or Radisson.

Currency: Turkish Lira (TRY). 1 Turkish Lira = INR 2.45

Getting Around: Buy Istanbul City Card (1 day unlimited: Euro 25), a prepaid public transportation card that gives you unlimited access to public transportation including metro, trams, buses, metrobuses, and ferries.

Money saving tips:

Use public transportation: Istanbul has an extensive public transportation network, including buses, trams, and ferries.

Buy 7-day Istanbul Tourist Pass(Adult: Euro 290, Child: Euro: 2440); 1 Day Pass starts at Euro 145, 2-day Pass: Euro 165. You will save nearly 70% of gate prices at major attractions. For example, regular price for Topkaki Palace Tour is Euro 63, with Istanbul Tourist Pass it is free entry.

If you buy Istanbul Public Transportation Card along with Istanbul Tourist Pass, you’ll save 40%.

By staying in licensed guesthouses, you can save at least 50% of 3/4 star accommodation tariff.

