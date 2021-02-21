IND USA
Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level
Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level

Germany might classify the Moselle region, which shares a border with Saarland, as a high incidence area or even as an area of where a Covid-19 variant 'of concern' is present, which would effectively prohibit travellers from crossing the border
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:44 PM IST

The German government will discuss on Monday whether to raise the warning level for the French Moselle region in light of highly contagious virus variants, the Funke newspaper group reported on Sunday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran visited the area earlier this month and described the situation there as "worrying".

Germany might classify the region, which shares a border with the German state of Saarland, as a high incidence area or even as an area of where a variant "of concern" is present, which would effectively prohibit travellers from crossing the border, the report said.

Authorities have so far not ordered a local lockdown in Moselle but Veran said testing and vaccination campaigns would be intensified in the region.

Germany has classified France as a risk area.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level

UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:44 PM IST
