Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level
The German government will discuss on Monday whether to raise the warning level for the French Moselle region in light of highly contagious virus variants, the Funke newspaper group reported on Sunday.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran visited the area earlier this month and described the situation there as "worrying".
Germany might classify the region, which shares a border with the German state of Saarland, as a high incidence area or even as an area of where a variant "of concern" is present, which would effectively prohibit travellers from crossing the border, the report said.
Authorities have so far not ordered a local lockdown in Moselle but Veran said testing and vaccination campaigns would be intensified in the region.
Germany has classified France as a risk area.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong, Singapore in talks over postponed travel bubble: SCMP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow travel by commuters in aisle of public transport buses: DTC to DDMA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nat Geo documentaries to take beauty of Arunachal to outside world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, Canada, Mexico extend non-essential travel restrictions till March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US airlines may soon be asking passengers for contact-tracing details
- People travelling to the United States will soon have to provide information that public health officials could use for contact tracing during the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drawn to scale: Meet the all-Nepali team that just made history on K2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines, renewables companies push Biden to make air travel greener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tour de forts: Meet the photojournalist who trekked to 116 citadels across Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French resort opens single ski run, but you'll need a car to reach the top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourism is reviving in Jammu and Kashmir, proves the rise in number of tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore's Changi Airport opens bubble for business travellers amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK airlines urge Johnson to lay out path for travel reopening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s holiday consumption withstands travel restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox