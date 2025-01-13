From frozen Dal Lake to Sonamarg Tunnel: Why Kashmir in winter should be on your travel bucket list

Amid the ongoing cold wave in the Kashmir valley, the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar developed a thin layer of ice on its surface on Monday. Earlier, on Sunday, Srinagar had recorded a steep decline of 3.1 degrees Celcius in its seasonal minimum temperature, with the mercury settling at -5.1 degrees Celsius during the coldest hour of the day. Tourists around the Dal lake take in the frozen view of the water body in Srinagar, Kashmir.(PTI)

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, a deviation of 3.4 degrees Celsius from the normal, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visuals from the Dal Lake area showed a group of tourists, dressed in layers of woollens, taking a stroll in the city amid the cold and dry weather conditions. Speaking to ANI, Zubair, a tourist from Delhi, said, "The cold here is twice as much as in Delhi. It feels great to be here. I visit this place every year, and that too around this time only."

His enthusiasm reflected his admiration for the Kashmir valley. "Though there are lesser chances of snowfall this time, visiting Kashmir is always a pleasant experience," Zubair stated. "The Dal Lake is partially frozen right now, but the ice gets shattered once the 'shikaras (houseboats)' make their way through the water," he added.

Zubair also urged the people to visit Kashmir during the winter. His brother also showcased the same spirit, saying, "If you are here for the winters, then you should enjoy the winters... There are some tourists who cut their trip short due to the cold. This should not be the case." Speaking further, the young man said, "Everyone should visit this place at least once. Kashmir is indeed a paradise."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today and inaugurate the Sonmarg Tunnel, according to an official press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over ₹2,700 crore. It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.