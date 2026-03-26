From rooftop bars to pubs, here’s where Delhi‑NCR fans can watch the IPL 2026
Check out these amazing spots where all Delhi-NCR cricket fans can watch every IPL 2026 boundary and six.
While IPL season 2026 is around the corner, anticipation is buzzing among every cricket fan. Whether you are an avid cricket fan or just a team supporter, watching matches and cheering for your favourite player seems like a worthy moment. Ahead of the IPL season 2026, here’s a roundup of the best places in Delhi NCR where you can experience all those special moments of IPL when your favourite player hits a boundary. Apart from the best screening, these places also offer interactive experiences for every cricket fan.
Also read | Planning IPL outings? Here are the best places to watch the 2026 season in Bengaluru
1. DoubleTree By Hilton, Gurugram Baani Square
DoubleTree By Hilton features The Fashion Bar and Vibe - The Sky Bar, where the electrifying thrill of live stadium action comes alive. Fans can engross themselves in IPL Fever with a seamless lounge transformation that fuses roaring cricket fervour with vibrant socialising. Fans can experience non-stop excitement with large-screen IPL match screenings, crystal-clear stadium audio, and interactive zones like a photo booth with authentic cricket gear to capture and share the moments.
2. The Polo Bar, Noormahal Palace, Karnal
Watch the thrill of the Indian Premier League come alive at The Polo Bar — where match screenings go beyond just the game. Blending the energy of a lively sports bar with the elegance of a premium night out, it offers an immersive IPL viewing experience complete with large screens, a vibrant atmosphere, and thoughtfully curated food and beverage offerings. Adding to the experience is the interactive “Pick Your Side” concept, where burger-and-beer pairings are inspired by the teams playing that day, bringing a playful and engaging twist to match viewing. Guests can also participate in “Predict & Win” activities, making each game more dynamic and immersive. From curated burger-and-beer combinations like The Opener and Powerplay to larger formats such as The All-Rounder, there’s something suited for both small groups and bigger gatherings.
3. BeeYoung Brewgarden, New Delhi
This cricket season gears up for an electrifying match-viewing experience at BeeYoung Brewgarden, as it brings together the thrill of the Indian Premier League with unbeatable beer deals and high-energy vibes. From 28th March to 31st May, the Brewgarden will be screening all IPL matches live, making it the ultimate destination for cricket lovers in the city. Pair that with freshly brewed craft beers, indulgent bites, and a vibrant social scene, and you’ve got the perfect game-night plan sorted.
4. QUOIN at Novotel, New Delhi Aerocity
Association with Kingfisher Ultra is hosting live IPL match screenings in a high-energy, stadium-style setting, making it an ideal destination for groups and cricket enthusiasts to catch the action live.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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