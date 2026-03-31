From Royal Scotsman to The Blue Train: An ultimate guide to luxury train travel around the world

In our rush of red-eye flights and jam-packed schedules, slow travel isn’t just trendy, it’s a smart, deeply rewarding choice that celebrates the journey as much as the destination. What excites so many of us to choose luxury trains? The pure joy of moving slowly through breathtaking landscapes, watching the world unfold gently outside your window instead of rushing past it. These trains envelop you in timeless elegance, gourmet feasts, and thoughtful cultural experiences, all while allowing you to truly relax and reconnect with the moment. The Royal Scotsman, operated by Belmond, offers an intimate and exclusive way to explore the Scottish Highlands. (Instagram)

​Also read | Chasing the monsoon: 5 epic Indian train journeys through the rain-kissed countryside

"I think true luxury today is simply giving yourself permission to slow down and be fully present in the journey,” shares Yasmin Ikrami, Founder and CEO of JourneyLabel, a luxury travel company. “There is something magical about a luxury train journey, watching the world gently unfold outside your window instead of rushing past it. It’s not just about the destinations; it’s about how the journey makes you feel. The beautiful details, the delicious meals, the thoughtful cultural moments, and that lovely sense of calm… it all turns the ride itself into the most memorable part of the trip. These experiences stay with you long after you step off the train.”