From Royal Scotsman to The Blue Train: An ultimate guide to luxury train travel around the world
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, here are some of the most luxurious slow train journeys you can experience around the world.
In our rush of red-eye flights and jam-packed schedules, slow travel isn’t just trendy, it’s a smart, deeply rewarding choice that celebrates the journey as much as the destination. What excites so many of us to choose luxury trains? The pure joy of moving slowly through breathtaking landscapes, watching the world unfold gently outside your window instead of rushing past it. These trains envelop you in timeless elegance, gourmet feasts, and thoughtful cultural experiences, all while allowing you to truly relax and reconnect with the moment.
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"I think true luxury today is simply giving yourself permission to slow down and be fully present in the journey,” shares Yasmin Ikrami, Founder and CEO of JourneyLabel, a luxury travel company. “There is something magical about a luxury train journey, watching the world gently unfold outside your window instead of rushing past it. It’s not just about the destinations; it’s about how the journey makes you feel. The beautiful details, the delicious meals, the thoughtful cultural moments, and that lovely sense of calm… it all turns the ride itself into the most memorable part of the trip. These experiences stay with you long after you step off the train.”
1. Maharajas’ Express, India
The Maharajas’ Express is not just a train, it’s a golden chariot gliding through time. You are welcomed aboard with marigold garlands, a tilak on your forehead, and a shower of rose petals at your feet. The jewel-named coaches, Moti, Heera, Panna, Neelam and more, each come with their own dedicated butler. Surprisingly spacious Junior Suites, Suites and the lavish Presidential Suite offer private bathrooms with luxury amenities. This golden chariot carries you on the seven-day Heritage of India journey from Mumbai via Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Agra and Varanasi. Nights feature multi-course dining and a selection of preferred drinks in the elegant Safari Bar.
2. Palace on Wheels, India
A pioneer in luxury rail travel in India, the Palace on Wheels takes guests on a week-long journey through Rajasthan, starting from Delhi. The train recreates the lifestyle of erstwhile Indian royalty, with richly decorated cabins, intricate furnishings, and traditional Rajasthani aesthetics. Each coach is named after a former princely state, and the train features fine-dining restaurants, a bar lounge, and a spa. Travellers can expect guided excursions to forts, palaces, and cultural landmarks.
3. Royal Scotsman, Scotland
The Royal Scotsman, operated by Belmond, offers an intimate and exclusive way to explore the Scottish Highlands, with journeys departing from Edinburgh. With a limited number of cabins, this luxury train ensures a highly personalised experience. The interiors feature rich wood panelling, tartan fabrics, and an observation car. Guests can enjoy fine Scottish cuisine, whisky tastings, and curated off-train excursions such as castle visits and countryside walks.
4. Venice Simplon-Orient Express, Europe
Operated by Belmond, the Venice Simplon-Orient Express is one of the world’s most iconic luxury trains, connecting cities such as London, Paris and Venice (with varying routes across Europe). Its restored 1920s and 1930s carriages feature authentic Art Deco design, plush upholstery, and period detailing. Guests are treated to gourmet dining, white-glove service, and an atmosphere of timeless sophistication.
5. Al Andalus, Spain
The Al Andalus luxury train offers journeys through Andalusia in southern Spain, typically departing from Seville or Málaga and covering destinations such as Córdoba, Granada and Cádiz. The train features refurbished historic carriages, including Belle Époque-style lounge cars, along with modern, comfortable suites. Guests can enjoy regional cuisine, cultural performances such as flamenco, and guided excursions.
6. Belmond Hiram Bingham, Peru
Operated by Belmond, the Hiram Bingham runs between Cusco (Poroy station) and Machu Picchu. Named after the explorer associated with bringing global attention to Machu Picchu, it offers a luxury daytime rail experience rather than an overnight journey. The train features polished wood interiors, brass detailing, and vintage-inspired décor. Guests enjoy gourmet Peruvian cuisine, live onboard entertainment, and access to an open-air observation car with views of the Andes.
7. Train Suite Shiki-Shima, Japan
Operated by JR East, Train Suite Shiki-Shima offers ultra-luxury, multi-day journeys across regions such as Tohoku and Hokkaido, departing from Tokyo. The train features high-end suites, including duplex-style rooms, with floor-to-ceiling windows and bespoke Japanese design elements. It includes a glass-walled observation car and fine dining that highlights seasonal, regional ingredients.
8. The Blue Train, South Africa
The Blue Train is a luxury rail service in South Africa operating primarily between Pretoria and Cape Town. It offers spacious suites with en-suite bathrooms, personalised butler service, and fine dining. The journey showcases a range of landscapes, from vineyards to semi-arid regions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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