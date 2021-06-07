Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Goa nightclubs, bars to remain shut 'till Covid-19 comes under control'
Goa nightclubs, bars to remain shut 'till Covid- 19 comes under control'(Photo by Michael DeMarco on Unsplash)
Goa nightclubs, bars to remain shut 'till Covid- 19 comes under control'(Photo by Michael DeMarco on Unsplash)
travel

Goa nightclubs, bars to remain shut 'till Covid-19 comes under control'

Goa Ports Minister and BJP leader Michael Lobo says that the state's nightlife 'can resume after we see that Covid-19 cases across India are coming under control'. He suggested tourism be opened in a phased manner prioritising those activities which won't trigger transmission of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 06:30 PM IST

Nightlife in Goa should not be allowed to resume till the Covid-19 situation in India comes under control, state Ports Minister and BJP leader Michael Lobo said on Monday as he stressed the need to protect the lives of people.

Lobo represents the Calangute Assembly segment which has many nightclubs and bars.

Speaking to reporters, Lobo said it will take another year for the pandemic-hit economy to return to normalcy.

"Goa is a world-famous destination for its nightlife. The nightlife has been shut down (due to Covid-19 curbs) and I feel that it should continue to remain closed till the Covid- 19 situation in the country comes under control," he said.

The minister said the lives of people are more important than the economy of Goa.

"We have seen our close friends dying due to Covid- 19. We have to be very careful. The economic activity can resume after we see that Covid-19 cases across India are coming under control," he said.

Lobo suggested tourism be opened in a phased manner prioritising those activities which won't trigger transmission of coronavirus.

"When we reopen hotels guests should be asked to carry a Covid-19 negative certificate and they should abide by all the protocols," he added.

Lobo said the pandemic situation in Goa is improving but Covid-19 fatalities will continue to show up in daily charts as many people are currently on ventilators.

As of Sunday, Goa's coronavirus caseload stood at 1,59,393 while the death toll stood at 2,760, a health official had said.

The Goa government had last week extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced 'curfew' till June 14.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa nightclub covid-19 bjp michael lobo nightlife india tourism coronavirus + 7 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.