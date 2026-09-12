I found great suitcases under ₹3,000 that don't feel cheap and also come with great quality

For a long time, I assumed a suitcase under ₹3,000 would come with the usual compromises. Flimsy wheels. A shell that feels too light. Zips that make you wonder how many trips they will survive. Then I started testing them. I have used quite a few suitcases over the years, from very basic bags to luggage that costs several times more. And I have realised that price does not always tell you how useful a suitcase will be once you actually start travelling with it. So when I came across suitcases from Safari, HRX and Provogue around the ₹3,000 mark, I decided to test them instead of judging them from their price tags. All three have travelled with me. I have packed them, dragged them through airports, put them in cars, taken them on holidays and lived with the little things that you only notice after using a suitcase for a while. None of these is going to replace a premium suitcase costing ₹10,000 or more. But if you want a decent suitcase without spending a small fortune, these three are worth looking at.

At this price, I would keep things simple. Look for a decent hard shell, preferably PP or PC, depending on the model. Eight spinner wheels are useful because they make a big difference when you are moving around an airport with a fully packed suitcase. I also look at the handle, zips and interior before getting too excited about the colour. A suitcase can look fantastic in an online photograph and still become annoying after two trips. I want the wheels to move without fighting me. I want the handle to feel reasonably steady. I want the compartments to make sense. And I want the shell to survive normal travel without looking battered after one flight. That is really what I tested with these three.

Safari Ray 67 cm was the one that kept getting used I bought the Safari Ray 67 cm during an Amazon Republic Day sale for ₹1,999. At that price, I was not expecting anything fancy. What I wanted was a medium suitcase that could handle regular family travel without needing too much care. That is exactly what happened.

This suitcase has been used for more than a year and has travelled across eight holidays. It has been through airports, railway stations, family weddings and regular holidays. It has had the kind of use that a suitcase actually gets when it is not sitting pretty in a wardrobe. The zips have stayed smooth. The locks have worked properly. The wheels have also held up well on airport floors and hotel corridors. I did notice that rough surfaces are not quite as easy. The wheels are much happier on smooth flooring than on uneven roads or railway station surfaces.

The other thing I noticed was that the suitcase can feel a little wobbly when it is packed full. It is not a deal breaker for me, but it is something I noticed after using it for a while.

For ₹1,999, though, I think it has done a very good job. This is not the suitcase I would buy because I want something flashy. I would buy it because I want something I can pack and take on another trip without worrying too much about it.

Best for family holidays and regular domestic travel.

HRX Kyoto made sense for my short trips I picked the HRX Kyoto because I wanted a small cabin bag that I could simply roll through the airport without feeling like I was dragging half my wardrobe behind me. It is a polypropylene suitcase, and it is quite light. That matters to me because I would rather save some of my cabin baggage allowance for the things I actually want to carry. The eight wheels were one of my favourite things about this suitcase. Even when I packed it properly, it rolled smoothly. I did not have to keep correcting its direction or pull harder than I wanted to. The inside is also quite practical. There are two sections with tie-down straps, along with a wet and dry pouch. That little pouch turned out to be genuinely useful. I like having somewhere to put damp clothes or swimwear without having to find another pouch in my bag.

I also used the HRX Kyoto on two domestic trips as extra luggage for my children's clothes. It worked well for that because I could keep the main check-in suitcase free for shopping. There is one thing I did not love. The shell picked up scratches quite quickly. After two trips, there were visible marks on it even though I had not exactly abused the suitcase. That does not affect how it works. If you are particular about keeping your luggage looking new, I would use a cover. For me, this is a very sensible cabin suitcase. It is light, the wheels are good, and the interior has some useful details. Best for short trips and cabin travel.