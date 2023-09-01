Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced the launch of a direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar from October 2. IndiGo announces four flights a week between Delhi and Itanagar (AFP File Photo)

The airline will operate four flights a week between New Delhi and the Arunachal capital on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

Flight 6E 5927 will depart from New Delhi at 9.10am and reach Hollongi airport in Itanagar at noon. The return flight (6E 5928) will leave Hollongi at 12.30pm and reach the national capital at 3.25pm, the statement said.

The airline had previously initiated operations from Hollongi airport, earlier known as Donyi Polo airport, on November 28, 2022 with its inaugural flight connecting Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata, the statement said.

This new connection further strengthens regional accessibility within the country and promotes ease of travel for both business and leisure travellers by offering additional flight options, it said.

"We are pleased to introduce direct connectivity between Itanagar and Delhi, in addition to our direct flights between Itanagar and Mumbai as well as Kolkata. Through this new route, we aim to significantly enhance domestic connectivity and accessibility between the commercial-metropolitan hub of the national capital region and the enchanting land of dawn-lit mountains, Itanagar, the statement quoted Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo, as saying.

"This initiative is expected to drive multi-fold growth in the region, fostering employment opportunities, trade, tourism, and overall economic development," it said quoting Malhotra.

Over the years, IndiGo has remained committed to increasing accessibility in the northeast, establishing connections to seven out of the eight states in the region. Our commitment persists in providing affordable, punctual, courteous, and seamless travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued passengers, the statement said.

Increased access to Itanagar will increase tourist footfall at Ita Fort, Jawaharlal Nehru Museum, Namdapha National Park, and Tawang, the statement added.

With its fleet of 320 aircraft, the airline is operating 1900 daily flights and connecting 81 domestic destinations and will soon further grow its footprint to 32 international destinations, it said.