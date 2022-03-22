Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Jammu and Kashmir's Tulip Garden set to reopen for tourists from March 23
Jammu and Kashmir's Tulip Garden set to reopen for tourists from March 23

  • The entire workforce in the garden including gardeners, labourers, masons, painters and electricians are working to make the garden ready with the tourism season in Valley set to begin in April.
Preparations have reached the final stages for opening Srinagar's Tulip Garden, the largest such garden in Asia.(Unsplash)
Preparations have reached the final stages for opening Srinagar's Tulip Garden, the largest such garden in Asia.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 03:26 PM IST
ANI |

Preparations have reached the final stages for opening Srinagar's Tulip Garden, the largest such garden in Asia.

The preparation for opening the garden for people and for the Tulip Festival has been going on in full swing. The garden is visited by lakhs of tourists every year.

The entire workforce in the garden including gardeners, labourers, masons, painters and electricians are working to make the garden ready with the tourism season in Valley set to begin in April.

Gardeners are doing different jobs under the supervision of the officials of the Floriculture Department.

A large number of tourists had visited Kashmir during winters including the famous destinations of Gulmarg and Pahalgam. After a successful winter season, authorities expect a good spring season, especially after the opening of the Tulip Garden.

"Last year, we had a great tourism show in the garden and that's why we began early this time. We have been working for nine months and expect more tourists," said Sheikh Fayaz, Commissioner, Department of Floriculture, Jammu and Kashmir.

The flowers will bloom fully in the famous garden in the coming days.

Zameer, a worker at the garden, said they were giving attention to all aspects including decoration.

Tulip Garden has played a vital role in boosting tourism in Kashmir. Tulip Festival attracts tourists before the summer season from all over the world and also helps open more employment avenues for the locals.

The Tulip garden, situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range with an overview of Dal Lake, is expected to be thrown open for tourists and locals from March 23.

The garden is built on sloping ground in a terraced fashion. Apart from tulips, many other species of flowers - hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus - have been added. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
