Portugal to welcome British holidaymakers from May 17 amid Covid-19
Portugal will welcome British tourists from May 17 if they have a vaccination certificate or evidence of a recent negative Covid-19 test, said the country's tourism minister, adding to hopes for a travel recovery in Europe this summer.
"We do hope to welcome all British holidaymakers from May 17," Portugal's tourism minister Rita Marques told BBC Radio on Thursday.
She said that Britons could either present their vaccination certificate or their negative test result in what would be "a very straightforward and simple process".
Britons should also be able to participate in the EU's digital green pass plan to allow travel, she said.
