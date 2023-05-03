Qantas Airways Ltd.’s premium lounge at Hong Kong airport reopened Wednesday after a three-year closure, a further sign the city is gradually returning as an international travel hub after the pandemic. Qantas’ premium Hong Kong lounge reopens after 3 years as international flights return (Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg)

The reopening is part of a A$100 million ($67 million) investment by Qantas into its global lounge network. The spruced-up Hong Kong site has new furniture, fresh colors, and there are local dishes on the menu.

Flights in and out of Hong Kong slowed to a trickle under its Covid-19 restrictions and the world’s airlines largely abandoned the city. Qantas has seen strong demand for flights to Hong Kong since they resumed in January, Chief Customer Officer Markus Svensson said Wednesday.

The Australian carrier currently operates daily return flights between Sydney and Hong Kong. The Melbourne-Hong Kong route will be reinstated from June, starting from three days a week, before increasing to four weekly services from mid-July.

Qantas on Tuesday picked Vanessa Hudson as its first female chief executive officer. She will replace Alan Joyce, who has led the airline for 15 years, from November.