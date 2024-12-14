Rajasthan travel alert: Tourists flock to Mount Abu as mercury dips to 1.4°C

The hill station of Mount Abu is experiencing extremely cold weather, with temperatures plummeting to as low as 1.4 degrees Celsius. Mount Abu’s frosty mornings are straight out of a winter fairytale!(Photo by X/Rajendra_77725)

The chilly winds and frosty mornings have created a winter wonderland, making everyday life challenging for locals and tourists alike.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 1.4 degrees Celsius, causing widespread cold conditions throughout the hill station. The cold weather has made roads slippery, and vehicles are moving cautiously to avoid accidents.

Locals and tourists were seen gathering around bonfires to warm themselves, and the scene is reminiscent of a typical winter morning in the hills. Many tourists said they enjoyed the cold weather, and they were seen taking photos of the frost and snow.

"The cold weather is a unique experience for us," said a tourist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "We are enjoying the winter wonderland and taking photos to capture the memories."

The place also witnessed snow falling and the weather provided the tourists with ideal conditions for indulging in winter sports.

"The cold weather is a welcome change for us," said Vaishani from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "We are enjoying the scenic beauty of Mount Abu and the cold weather."

The Rajasthan government has issued advisories to tourists and locals to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe. The authorities have also made arrangements to provide warm clothing and blankets to those in need.

Mount Abu is a popular tourist destination, known for its natural beauty and pleasant climate. The hill station attracts thousands of tourists every year, and the current cold weather is expected to boost tourism in the region.