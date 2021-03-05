Seychelles to welcome back tourists but with Covid-19 protocols in place
Seychelles says it is reopening borders to tourists this month, hoping to resuscitate a sector that is a mainstay for the economy but has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Authorities sealed off the Indian Ocean archipelago early during the pandemic to stem the spread. The move starved resorts, cruise ship ports and nature reserves of customers.
"Seychelles will reopen to tourists from all over the world ... on March 25," state-owned Seychelles News Agency reported, citing remarks by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde.
Only tourists from South Africa would not be allowed.
Revenues from tourism fell 61% last year as anti-coronavirus restrictions cut arrivals by 70%.
New visitors will need a negative Covid-19 test done within 72 hours prior to arrival. No quarantines will be imposed, but tourists will be required to stay in hotels certified as complying with coronavirus measures.
Wearing masks, hand sanitising, and social and physical distancing will be mandatory.
"We are hoping that this will give the economy the breathing space that the economy needs, the country needs," the agency quoted Radegonde as saying.
Seychelles began vaccinating its population of over 98,000 in January with doses from China's Sinopharm.
The country so far has at least 2,618 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British Airways prepares for travel restart with testing kit plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To boost tourism, Srinagar govt officials have started beautification of Valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Push to end tourist quarantines in Thailand as shots rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece tightens travel curbs as virus cases hit three-month high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand might be reopening for international tourists soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports to boost international tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourism body urges Goa government to allow chartered flights from 'safe' places
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida expects spring travelers amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks crew for ‘fun’ trip around the moon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travelers booking hotels online should trust instinct more than algorithms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New US CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the search of spiritual solace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Business travel estimated to not recover to its pre-pandemic peak until 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Easter holidays, Germany drafts plans to start easing Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai PM orders study on "vaccine passports" to boost tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox