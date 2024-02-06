 Tokyo snowstorm: Train services halted, flights cancelled, travel warning issued | Travel - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Snowstorm paralyses Tokyo: Train services halted, flights cancelled, travel warnings issued

Snowstorm paralyses Tokyo: Train services halted, flights cancelled, travel warnings issued

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tokyo
Feb 06, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Travel nightmare strands commuters and travellers in Tokyo as heavy snow causes mass disruptions with over 100 flights grounded and train services halted

Heavy snow hit the Tokyo area on Monday, disrupting trains and grounding more than 100 flights, with transport officials cautioning drivers to avoid nonessential travel.

Visitors to Sensoji temple at the Asakusa district in Tokyo walk in snow. Snowstorm paralyses Tokyo: Train services halted, flights cancelled, travel warnings issued (Image by Kyodo News via AP)
Visitors to Sensoji temple at the Asakusa district in Tokyo walk in snow. Snowstorm paralyses Tokyo: Train services halted, flights cancelled, travel warnings issued (Image by Kyodo News via AP)

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the snowfall was expected to peak Monday night, with up to 55 centimeters (21 inches) predicted in mountainous areas north of Tokyo.

The snowfall was much less in central Tokyo, where more than 1 centimeter (0.4 inch) was reported for the first time in two years, Kyodo News said.

About 40 people received minor injuries from slipping in the snow, NHK public television reported.

Some train services were limited in the Tokyo region and highways were partially closed, including the Tomei and Metropolitan Expressways.

About 550 passengers on two Yurikamome automated trains that got stuck between stations had to walk to the next stop, NHK reported.

More than 100 domestic and several international flights in and out of Tokyo’s Haneda airport were canceled as of Monday afternoon, according to the airport.

More than 14,000 homes in Tokyo and five nearby prefectures were out of power, presumably due to the snow, Tokyo Electric Power Co. said.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism urged drivers to avoid nonessential trips and use winter tires or tire chains.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
