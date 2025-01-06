Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Visa waivers, luxury hotels and a hit TV show: Why Thailand is the top travel destination for 2025

Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Jan 06, 2025 03:15 PM IST

White Lotus Effect: How a hit TV show is turning Thailand into 2025’s must-visit destination.

Thailand saw foreign tourist arrivals jump 26% last year after the tourism-reliant nation eased entry rules and waived visas for Chinese, the largest group of visitors to the Southeast Asian country.

Tourists ride elephants on a beach on Thailand's island of Koh Chang. Thailand’s tourism is back—and bigger than ever! Here’s what’s next.(Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP)
Tourists ride elephants on a beach on Thailand's island of Koh Chang. Thailand’s tourism is back—and bigger than ever! Here’s what’s next.(Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

An estimated 35.5 million tourists visited Thailand last year, up from 28.2 million in 2023, according to provisional data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. They spent about 1.67 trillion baht ($48 billion), up 34% from a year ago, The Nation reported.

While the tally missed the ministry’s target of welcoming 36.7 million tourists, it was close to Bank of Thailand’s prediction of 36 million. The country had set a record for tourist arrivals and revenue generation a year before the pandemic in 2019, with almost 40 million visitors and $60 billion in tourism revenue.

Thailand expects the recovery in tourism to sustain this year following relaxation in visa rules for a number of countries and longer stays per visit. The third season of hit television series The White Lotus — set to air in early 2025 and featuring Thai luxury hotels — is expected to draw in more visitors with the legalization of same-sex marriage being an added attraction for LGBTQ travelers.

The government expects arrivals to jump to a record 40 million this year and along with about 200 million domestic trips to generate 2.8 trillion baht in revenue. The sector accounts for about 12% of the country’s gross domestic product and nearly a fifth of jobs.

Chinese tourist arrivals totaled 6.7 million last year, about 60% of the pre-pandemic record of 11.1 million in 2019. The two countries signed a permanent visa waiver accord last year to encourage more cross-border travels.

Tourist arrivals from Thailand’s other major destinations such as Europe, India and Russia have already exceeded the pre-Covid levels, according to official data.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On