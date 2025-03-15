Menu Explore
Visiting Sikkim? Get ready to pay this new tourist entry fee

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Gangtok
Mar 15, 2025 04:24 PM IST

Planning a trip to Sikkim? Here's all you need to know about the new tourist entry fee that the government has introduced.

The Sikkim government has started charging 50 as entry fees for tourists visiting the state, officials said on Friday.

Sikkim now charges tourists an entry fee. Here’s what you need to know!(Image by Unsplash)
Sikkim now charges tourists an entry fee. Here’s what you need to know!(Image by Unsplash)

The charging of entry fees came into effect from this month under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Rules 2025, they said.

The fees are being collected at hotels during check-in and are deposited into the Tourism Sustainability Development (TSD) Fund to improve tourism infrastructure and services across the state, the officials said.

All tourists, barring children under the age of five are being charged the amount for stay for up to 30 days, they said.

A tourist coming again after a month will be levied the charge again, the officials said.

The state government plans to use the revenue generated to enhance road connectivity, improve cleanliness, and develop tourism infrastructure, ensuring a better experience for visitors, they added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
