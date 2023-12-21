Year Ender 2023: The year is coming to an end. This is the best time to wrap up the year with a rejuvenating vacation with loved ones. India has a lot to offer in this context – you name it, we have it. Be it forest or rivers or beaches or the calm mountains, India has everything on the plate when it comes to stunning locations, calm and serene vacations and scenic beauty. Year-end vacations are our favourite type and for the right reasons – it helps us to dust off the tiredness of the passing year and welcome the coming year with open arms. As we wrap up this year, a vacation helps us to sit back in silence and reminisce about the good times we spent this year, the not-so-great moments when we fought through and the memories with people we love. Year Ender 2023: Hottest Indian destinations of the year(Pexels)

As the year-end travel season kicks in, here is a list of the hottest destinations of this year that people loved visiting, over and over again.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The serene blue waters, the clean beaches, the stunning sunsets and the endless ocean make up for a perfect staycation as you remember the year left behind and prepare to welcome the new year. From the history of the tribals of the region to their lip-smacking cuisine, Andamans are a perfect place to kick back and relax.

Goa: If you want to truly experience the excitement of welcoming the new year, Goa is the place for you. From parties to meeting new people and listening to their stories, you can do it all. To top it, the sea helps us to relax and recharge our minds.

Kerala: This state has everything you need – from greenery to hill stations to beaches to forests. From the sprawling backwaters to the hill stations of Munnar, Kerala is the best place to be for the end of the year.

Udaipur: Live the royal life in the palaces, soaking in history and welcoming the new year. From their lip-smacking cuisine to the shopping markets for unique Rajasthani dresses, Udaipur has it all.

Shimla: The mountains never disappoint. If you are looking for a silent staycation amidst the hills, soaking in the mist and the view of the pine trees with the sun peeping through them, Shimla is the best place to be for the year-end.