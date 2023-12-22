close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Year Ender 2023: World's most over-crowded destinations

Year Ender 2023: World's most over-crowded destinations

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Dec 22, 2023 12:42 PM IST

Year Ender 2023: From Phuket to Mugla, here is the list of the most over-crowded destinations that tourists loved visiting this year.

Year Ender 2023: This is that time of the year - it's the best time to kick back and relax, fly off to a scenic location with your loved ones and find the joy of being together surrounded by the best of nature's offerings. From beaches to hill stations to forests to deserts, the earth has a lot to offer, and this is the time to enjoy nature at its best with your friends and family around you. With the holiday season nearing, people are already on their toes in planning their itineraries for the upcoming vacations. As we start to wrap the year and reminisce about all the good times and the not-so-great days, this is a lookback at the travel destinations all over the world that were visited by most tourists.

Year Ender 2023: World's most over-crowded destinations(Pexels)
Year Ender 2023: World's most over-crowded destinations(Pexels)

Phuket, Thailand: Known for its natural beauty, stunning locations and great cuisine, Thailand always tops the list of the tourists when they want to relax and walk into another year with a fresh mind and great memories. Phuket in Thailand was one of the most over-crowded destinations this year with tourists swarming the place.

Krabi, Thailand: The second place from the list also belongs to Thailand. Krabi is known for limestone cliffs, clear waters and stunning landscapes. It is the perfect place for any vacation – be it with family, or a bachelorette or a girl's trip.

Mugla, Turkey: Mugla offers a perfect blend of ancient history and Mediterranean charm – the perfect mix for a vacation. Mugla in Turkey was frequented by most tourists as it made to the list of one of the most over-crowded travel destinations this year.

Hurghada, Egypt: Hurghada offers a range of underwater activities including diving and snorkeling. Situated in Egypt's Red Sea coast, Hurghada is perfect for a vacation.

Heraklion, Greece: Soaked in history and culture, Heraklion is the starting point in Greece to travel onwards. It offers ancient Minoan and Venetian landmarks, sandy beaches and a happening nightlife.

