Woman claims this tea recipe helped her lose 3kgs in 7 days. Doctor tells us if it's too good to be true

Social media is flooded with different techniques for losing weight. The trend of losing weight fast with home remedies is all over. A woman named Suman Pahuja, documented her weight loss journey of losing three kilos in just a week by drinking a special tea, on her Instagram profile. The tea consisting of lemon, ginger and cinnamon helped her lose weight ‘naturally’. The woman also shared the process of making the tea with shredded ginger, one cinnamon stick and lemon. She recommended drinking a full cup of tea in the evening or before going to bed. "Ginger, cinnamon, and lemon, when combined in a warm beverage, can create a potent concoction that supports weight loss efforts," said Dr. Shrey Kumar Srivastav.(Instagram/@suman_sunshine, Unsplash)

However, how effective and safe is it? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shrey Kumar Srivastav, senior consultant – general medicine, Sharda Hospital, said, “Ginger, cinnamon, and lemon, when combined in a warm beverage, can create a potent concoction that supports weight loss efforts. Each ingredient offers unique benefits that specifically contribute to weight management.”

How ginger, lemon and cinnamon can help in weight loss?

Boosts metabolism: Cinnamon's thermogenic properties help increase metabolic rate, aiding in fat burning.

Aids digestion: Ginger can improve digestion, preventing bloating and discomfort that may hinder weight loss.

Suppresses appetite: The fiber content in cinnamon promotes satiety, reducing overall food intake.

Reduces insulin resistance: Lemon has been shown to decrease insulin resistance, which can help prevent fat storage.

Regulates blood sugar: Cinnamon helps stabilise blood sugar levels, curbing cravings and preventing overeating.

While lemon, ginger and cinnamon are loaded with health benefits and can aid weight loss, drastically losing weight fast is not a healthy idea. Often drinking this tea on a daily basis can affect a person adversely as well. Dr. Shrey Kumar Srivastav further pointed out the side effects.

Side effects of lemon ginger cinnamon tea:

Not a magic potion: While ginger, cinnamon, and lemon tea can be beneficial, it is not a substitute for a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Potential side effects: Some individuals may experience side effects like constipation, flatulence, or sleep disturbances.

Consult a healthcare professional: If you have any underlying health conditions, especially gallbladder disease or are taking blood thinners, consult with a doctor before consuming ginger.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.