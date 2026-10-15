Wondering how to clean your air fryer without damaging it? Follow these easy cleaning tips and find out why glass bowls make the job easier

Can I use vinegar to clean an air fryer?

Why does my glass air fryer bowl look cloudy after washing?

Is it normal for a new air fryer to smell like plastic or "new appliance" the first few uses?

How do I clean the crisper tray if food is stuck between the slats?

Can I put the entire air fryer bowl and tray in the dishwasher every time?

Do I need to clean the air fryer even if I only cooked something "dry" like frozen fries?