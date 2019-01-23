BJP will win all 25 seats from Rajasthan in Lok Sabha polls: Prakash Javadekar

Union human resource development minister and BJP’S Rajasthan state in-charge for Lok Sabha polls Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party will get more votes and more seats as compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in Jaipur, Javadekar said the party has set a target to win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

He accused the Congress government of not keeping its pre-poll promises.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said before elections that his party would waive the loans of farmers within ten days of coming into power, but now conditions are being introduced that it (the waiver) will only be for defaulters. The party had also announced of giving unemployment allowance, but it has not planned how it will identify the unemployed, how it will give the allowance. All this shows their announcements were election lollipop,” the minister alleged.

Javadekar also took a swipe at the opposition for forming a committee on the electronic voting machine issue, saying the parties were going to face defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and therefore they have started to look for excuses.

“In Kolkata rally, they did not form the manifesto committee, they also did not set up any committee to look into what will be their common minimum programme but they formed only one committee and it was about EVM (electronic voting machine). They know they are going to lose elections so they want to make EVMS the excuse of their defeat,” Javadekar told reporters in Jaipur.

He said centre has announced to give 10% reservation to economically weaker section in the general category, and while Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other state governments have announced the measures about how they plan to implement this, the Rajasthan government was still silent on this issue.

He said people vote differently in different elections.

“While voting, people see neta, neeti aur neeyat (leader, policy and intention) and the BJP has all the three. We have (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi as our leader, we have policy of development and our intention is clean,” he said.

He said under the leadership of Modi, the National Democratic Alliance will win more than 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

On a question related to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who skipped a party’s meeting Monday, Javadekar said she was in Jhalawar on a personal visit. “She is a popular leader and will be in an important role here as the national vice president in the party,” he said.

WITH PTI Inputs

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 15:13 IST