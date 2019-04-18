‘I will leave you in suspense’: Rahul on sister Priyanka contesting polls

With Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally making her political debut this election season, the possibility of her contesting from a key constituency has not been ruled out. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he did not rule out the option of his sister taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

From the time Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hinted that she may contest the Lok Sabha polls, Congress cadres as well as voters have been waiting for a formal announcement by the party.

Speaking on whether she will be the Congress candidate from Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi told The Hindu in an interview, “I will leave you in suspense. Suspense is not always a bad thing.”

When pressed for an answer, the Congress chief added, “I am not confirming or denying anything.”

After Priyanka formally entered politics, the possibility of a high voltage contest between her and PM Modi in Varanasi has been the buzz in political circles for weeks. Last month, Priyanka Gandhi herself steered speculation towards the possibility during an interaction with Congress workers in Varanasi.

When she told the workers about her mother feeling bad that she could not come down to meet them in Rae Bareli, they urged her to fight from the constituency. “Why not Varanasi,” she said as reported by news agency IANS.

Priyanka’s statements came just a day after she told reporters that she was ready to contest the election. “If my party wants me to contest polls then I will definitely do so,” she said in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi’s constituency.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 23:48 IST