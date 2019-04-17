Lok Sabha election: Youth will take Congress, CM to task for reneging on promises, says Harsimrat

Union food processing industries minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said Punjab’s youth would take the Congress and chief minister Amarinder Singh to task for reneging on the ‘ghar ghar naukari’ and unemployment allowance promises made to them before the 2017 assembly polls.

“The Congress and the CM cannot fool the youth any longer with fudged employment figures. The latest figures of the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID) reveal that unemployment has increased in Punjab in the last two years with more than 22 lakh youths being unemployed,” she said in a press release.

The Bathinda MP said the figures were an eye-opener for everyone and now the CM should explain why he had backstabbed the youth.

“With what face will you go to the youth asking for their votes? Your government’s inability to provide more jobs has worsened the farming crisis in Punjab after you promised farmers a complete loan waiver and went back on your word,” she said.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 22:08 IST