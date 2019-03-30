Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to hold workshop on using social media

Around 2,000 BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) volunteers from across the state are likely to gather on Sunday for an IT workshop planned by the Haryana BJP’s IT cell.

The workshop is aimed at helping volunteers steer the discourse and build a narrative in favour of the party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, scheduled on May 12, the organisers said.

Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana party chief Subhash Barala, BJP national IT head Amit Malviya will interact with volunteers at the workshop, to be held on Sohna Road. Rajiv Babbar, in-charge, BJP Haryana IT cell, said they expect around 2,000 volunteers to join them. “The volunteers will be made aware about how social media tools can be used effectively to send out positive messages to people. Also, a number of programmes launched by PM Narendra Modi have benefitted the people of Haryana and this need to be highlighted,” he said.

Arun Yadav, head of the state BJP IT cell, said the registration process for volunteers is ongoing and the response has been very positive. “There are a lot of people who have been influenced by policies of the BJP government, and we want them to act as our ambassadors,” he added.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 01:34 IST