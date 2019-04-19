Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress’s Ajay Yadav files nomination papers from Gurugram

The Congress candidate from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav, filed his nomination papers on Thursday in the presence of senior Congress leaders and party workers.

Later, they marched with him on foot from Kaman Sarai to the district election office at the Mini Secretariat to submit the papers. Earlier in the morning, Congress workers gathered at the party’s office in Kaman Sarai, where a public meeting was organised.

While addressing the gathering, Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of practising politics of communalism and casteism.

“The politics of the BJP is not based on development but on diving people. I have worked for 32 years in Haryana and Rewari, and I challenge the sitting BJP member of Parliament (MP) to hold a debate on what he has done so far,” Yadav said.

A number of senior Congress leaders from Gurgaon, Rewari and Mewat were present at the rally.

The Congress candidate accused the sitting BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh of remaining inaccessible to his voters, being invisible in the constituency and emerging only when the election season comes. “He remains ensconced in Delhi and have no time for the public,” Yadav said .

A large number of Congress workers, who were present at the rally, shouted slogans against the BJP. “The people of Mewat have neither seen any development nor the Gurgaon MP, so we are going to vote for Congress,” said Naseem Mohammad, a resident of Nuh.

The Congress leaders further accused the BJP of not being loyal to either the Ram Mandir issue or the cleaning of river Ganga or saving the cow.

Senior Congress leader and communications in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was present at the Mini-Secretariat , said, “It was the Congress government which made this city the hub of the automobile industry and information technology. There has been no development under the BJP,” said Surjewala.

The BJP, however, denied the allegations levelled by the Congress.

“Transparent recruitment and infrastructure development have been witnessed under the BJP rule and several infrastructure projects that were stuck have been approved by our government,” said Jawahar Yadav, BJP spokesperson from Haryana.

