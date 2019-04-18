Today in New Delhi, India
Google Doodle celebrates Lok Sabha elections

The search engine giant had taken note of the Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 11 also, the phase 1 of the seven-phase elections, with a similar doodle.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
This doodle’s reach was only for India where the world’s largest democratic exercise in underway.

Google once again recognized the ongoing mega poll exercise in India with a doodle that featured an inked finger, which when clicked led users to a page explaining the voting procedure.

The interactive doodle page contained information to help the first-time voters in the country. It has topics such as how to vote, how to indetify a polling booth etc.

Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting would take place on May 23.

Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories voted in the first-phase on April 11.

On April 18, 95 seats across 11 states and one UT are voting.

The doodle explains the voting process at a polling booth and also gave several details:

*First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

*Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

*You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

*Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM; You will hear a beep sound

*Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

*You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don’t like any candidate; it’s the last button on the EVM

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:16 IST

