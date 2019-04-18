Google Doodle celebrates Lok Sabha elections

Google once again recognized the ongoing mega poll exercise in India with a doodle that featured an inked finger, which when clicked led users to a page explaining the voting procedure.

The search engine giant had taken note of the Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 11 also, the phase 1 of the seven-phase elections, with a similar doodle.

This doodle’s reach was only for India where the world’s largest democratic exercise in underway.

The interactive doodle page contained information to help the first-time voters in the country. It has topics such as how to vote, how to indetify a polling booth etc.

Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting would take place on May 23.

Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories voted in the first-phase on April 11.

On April 18, 95 seats across 11 states and one UT are voting.

The doodle explains the voting process at a polling booth and also gave several details:

*First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

*Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

*You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

*Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM; You will hear a beep sound

*Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

*You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don’t like any candidate; it’s the last button on the EVM

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:16 IST