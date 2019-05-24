Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Madhya Pradesh, near sweep by BJP

Barely six months after the Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh (MP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reversed its state poll losses and won 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and discontent over glitches in the state’s farm loan waiver.

The BJP bettered its 2014 result of 27 seats in the state. The Congress won one seat in Chhindwara, where Nakul Nath, the son of chief minister Kamal Nath, was contesting.

The BJP’s victory margin increased in 22 seats and in Indore, Vidisha and Hoshangabad, the margin was more than 500,000.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh lost to Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal. This was the first time Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, had contested in an election.A controversial figure, Thakur was issued notices by the Election Commission of India for her statements over police officer Hemant Karkare, who was killed in the terror attack in Mumbai in 2008. Thakur apologised for her remarks.

Former Congress state president Kantilal Bhuria has lost to GS Damor of BJP in Ratlam by 90,636 votes. Former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, who contested from Sidhi, lost to BJP’s Riti Pathak, and former state president Arun Yadav lost too.

